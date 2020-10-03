Kate Middleton Wore the Classic Boot Trend Kate Hudson Loves

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you buy just one new pair of boots this season, make it these

Saying goodbye to summer isn’t easy, but there are plenty of things you can do to make its farewell a lot less painful. For example, you can make a list of all the things you love about autumn, like spiced apple cider, the sound and smell of the leaves, and the cozy attire that’s quintessentially fall. And unsurprisingly, just days into the season, Kate Middleton already nailed the perfect fall uniform.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge sat around a campfire in northwest London to roast marshmallows and share laughs with local scouts, who showed the duchess how their group has adapted their activities since the pandemic hit. (A socially distanced bonfire is a great option.) For the outdoor activity, Middleton opted for a pair of skinny jeans and a light blue blouse (both from Massimo Dutti), a leather vest that proved to be quite the chic alternative to the traditional puffer vest, and most importantly, her go-to combat boots from See By Chloe.

Image zoom Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty

People often associate fall with boots, and Middleton makes a winning case for the utilitarian classic that is a tried-and-true combat boot. It’s a stylish yet practical pick that’s just as suited for an outdoor campfire as it is for a stroll around the block. And thanks to the myriad styles it comes in, it’s easy to find an iteration that’ll be your sole’s perfect mate (pun intended).

Shop Kate Middleton-Inspired Combat Boots for Fall

Steve Madden Tornado Combat Boot, $62.97–$174.97; amazon.com

Sorel Lennox Lace-Up Bootie, $184.95; nordstrom.com

Timberland Courmayeur Valley Boot, $179.95; nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Jacquie Combat Boot, $149.90–$179.95; amazon.com

Ugg Tioga Waterproof Hiking Boot, $159.95; nordstrom.com

Sarto by Franco Sarto Patia Combat Boot, $184.95; nordstrom.com

Thursday Boot Company Captain Lace-Up Ankle Boot, $190; amazon.com

This particular boot style, with its signature lug sole and sleek, streamlined upper, has been a favorite for years, and celebs like Kate Hudson have displayed their fondness for it time and again. While on holiday in Aspen last year, Hudson stepped out in tried-and-true Timberlands that are very similar to Middleton’s pick with their thicker sole and a lace-up front. And more recently, Hudson took to Instagram to show off her latest hiking boot investment: a pair of Danner boots that are currently available on Amazon.

If you’re sad about packing away your favorite sandals, think about rocking a pair of ultra-cool, celebrity Kate-approved combat boots — it’s one way to make the temporary goodbye much easier. From iconic Dr. Martens to celebrity-favorite Sorels, there are tons of styles on the market that you can wear all day, every day, from now until, well, whenever.

Shop this season’s best combat boots below.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Taylor Block Heel Combat Boot, $64.90 (orig. $129.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Sorel Lennox Lace-Up Bootie, $184.95; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Steve Madden Tornado Combat Boot, $62.97–$174.97; amazon.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Timberland Courmayeur Valley Boot, $179.95; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Dr. Martens Leona Heeled Boot, $169.95; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Clair Lace-Up Leather Boot, $198; madewell.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Sam Edelman Junip Combat Boot, $149.90–$179.95; amazon.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Timberland Malynn Mid Waterproof Boot, $169.95; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Vagabond Shoemakers tara Lace-Up Boot, $209.95; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Sam Edelman Jacquie Combat Boot, $149.90–$179.95; amazon.com

Image zoom Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Clair Lace-Up Boot in Croc Embossed Leather, $228; madewell.com