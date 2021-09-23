Kate Middleton Wore the Stylish Blazer Your Fall Wardrobe Needs — Shop Lookalikes Starting at $29
Fall has officially begun, and Kate Middleton kicked off the season by giving us some chic outerwear inspo!
On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge visited the Lake District in the northwest of England. She wore a camel-colored cashmere sweater from Boden with black skinny jeans and her beloved See by Chloe lace-up combat boots. For the sporty part of her outing, Kate opted for a dark green zip-up quilted jacket from Seeland — she went mountain biking and climbing with some air cadets at the Windermere Adventure Training Center.
Later on, the Duchess joined a boat trip with two of the Windermere Children, a group of 300 Holocaust survivors who were brought to the Lake District in 1945, for a poignant discussion about their experiences. Since this portion of her day was less active, she swapped her puffer for a belted check blazer from British brand Really Wild.
Kate's quick change is a reminder of how easily a blazer can dress up any ensemble, making it a quintessential staple in every wardrobe — especially for fall. It's the one piece that can instantly pull together any outfit. And yes, you can (and should) wear it outside the office! Take a page from Kate and wear it with a sweater and jeans for a hint of sophistication, or throw it over a dress and booties for a more casual look.
Feeling inspired? Same. Made from 100 percent luxury Scottish wool, the Duchess' exact belted blazer costs a cool $560 and is still available in sizes 8 to 16 at the time of writing. But if you're in the market for something a little more affordable, we rounded up a few lookalikes that are just cute and worthy of your closet.
Though it has a different pattern, this houndstooth blazer is similar in its length and buckle belt. It's available on Amazon and won't cost you more than $85 depending on the size you choose. We're also loving this double-breasted option that has a more relaxed fit for only $30 and this oversized plaid blazer that's 20 percent off if you're a Madewell Insider (just enter your email to become one).
Kate has clearly proven that a good blazer is the next thing your fall wardrobe needs. Scroll down to shop royal-inspired lookalikes for less!
Buy It! Allegra K Plaid Houndstooth Belted Formal Blazer, $54.99–$84.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Asvivid Casual Blazer Open Front Jacket, $36.99–$41.97; amazon.com
Buy It! LookbookStore Casual Check Office Blazer, $28.99–$39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Madewell Dorset Blazer in Bowne Plaid, $140 at checkout (orig. $175); madewell.com
Buy It! Wayf Finn Metallic Daisy Double Breasted Blazer, $128; nordstrom.com
