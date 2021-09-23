Kate Middleton Wore the Stylish Blazer Your Fall Wardrobe Needs — Shop Lookalikes Starting at $29

Kate's quick change is a reminder of how easily a blazer can dress up any ensemble, making it a quintessential staple in every wardrobe — especially for fall. It's the one piece that can instantly pull together any outfit. And yes, you can (and should) wear it outside the office! Take a page from Kate and wear it with a sweater and jeans for a hint of sophistication, or throw it over a dress and booties for a more casual look.