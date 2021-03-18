Kate Middleton Just Wore a Classic Turtleneck That’s Still Available at Nordstrom
This is not a drill
Kate Middleton has been serving up monochrome magic all week long. First, it was a pink-on-pink look that consisted of a bubblegum pink coat and a matching Boden sweater that made a convincing case for tonal dressing, and now, it's her all-camel look that proves that the traditional fall hue is very much here to stay for spring.
On March 18, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited an ambulance station in Newham, east London, where they showed their support for the emergency staffers working the COVID-19 frontlines. Prince William wore an all-blue look, including a longline blue trench layered over a blue sweater-and-button-up combo. Middleton, who's been playing favorites with one-tone dressing, opted for a calf-grazing camel coat from Massimo Dutti and a matching turtleneck from one of her go-to brands, Reiss. Suede camel Jimmy Choo pumps grounded the look.
The fact that the duchess has yet again worn monochrome is one noteworthy thing about her latest outfit of choice, but the real kicker is that the gorgeous knit that was peeking out from underneath her camel coat is actually still in stock at Nordstrom. Gasp, we know!
If you follow Middleton's style, you'll know that she regularly wears pieces from British fashion brand Reiss, like this white coat or this blue dress — but the catch is that they're usually pieces from years past that are no longer being sold by the label. That's why we were so surprised to see the $180 turtleneck still fully in stock at Nordstrom, and at the time of writing, 79 people were viewing it. Once word gets out though and more eyes land on it, it's sure to fly off the shelves.
Buy It! Reiss Sophie Wool Alpaca Blend Turtleneck Sweater, $180; nordstrom.com
Middleton's camel turtleneck is the ideal transition piece for spring. Made from a yarn-blend, the Reiss knit is warm enough to withstand the morning chill, but not so warm that you'll sweat once it heats up in the afternoon. It's also incredibly sleek, which means it can be worn on its own or underneath a coat á la Middleton.
Shop Kate Middleton-Inspired Camel Turtlenecks for Spring
- Reiss Sophie Wool Alpaca Blend Turtleneck Sweater, $180; nordstrom.com
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight Turtleneck Sweater, $20.90; amazon.com
- All In Favor Funnel Neck Sweater, $22.05 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
- Lark & Co Boucle Oversized Sweater, $18.90 (orig. $22.23); amazon.com
- Reformation Ira Rib Turtleneck, $68; nordstrom.com
- Topshop Fluffy Funnel Neck Sleeveless Top, $38; nordstrom.com
- Autumn Essentials Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater, $59; amazon.com
A turtleneck is one basic everyone should own, and if you don't want a simple black or white number, camel is great neutral that you'll never get tired of. There are plenty of great lookalikes of Middleton's $180 knit available on Nordstrom and Amazon right now, like this $68 Reformation top made from soft and sustainable fibres, or this cute Topshop find that might feel a little more summer appropriate.
Whatever your budget, you'll surely find a camel knit that works for you. Shop some of our favorites below — and trust us when we say it's sure to get a lot of wear in the coming weeks.
Buy It! Reformation Ira Rib Turtleneck, $68; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Turtleneck Sweater, $20.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Topshop Fluffy Funnel Neck Sleeveless Top, $38; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Lark & Co Boucle Oversized Sweater, $18.90 (orig. $22.23); amazon.com
- Amazon’s Best-Selling Couch Has a Secret Feature That Makes It Incredibly Versatile — and It’s Under $300 Today
- Shoppers Love This Floral Maxi Dress That's Perfect for Spring — and It's Only $35 Right Now
- Kate Middleton Just Wore a Classic Turtleneck That’s Still Available at Nordstrom
- These Trendy Spring Dresses Are Available on Amazon for the Next 30 Hours Only