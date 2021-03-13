Kate Middleton Is Making Bubblegum Pink the Color of Spring — Shop Lookalikes Starting at $13

Kate Middleton isn't one to shy away from making a fashion statement — and her most recent outfit definitely made one.
On Thursday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out at a school in East London for their first public appearance since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess expertly coordinated her bubblegum pink coat from Max&Co with a scallop-collared sweater from Boden in a similar shade of pink. She paired the monochromatic pieces with wide-leg trousers, black heels, and her favorite pink floral face mask from Amaia for protection, which happened to match her ensemble perfectly.
The unexpected pop of color caught our attention for a few reasons. First, we have to wonder if there's a deeper meaning behind her choice of color — possibly to congratulate Harry and Meghan on the news of their baby girl. And second, because normally we associate spring with soft, pastel hues. But Kate's vibrant pink may just be the thing our wardrobes need right now, coming out of a blisteringly cold winter.
Her Max&Co coat is currently sold out, and her Boden sweater is practically gone, too. But since Kate always seems to influence fashion trends, we expect searches for the vibrant pink hue to rise within the next week. So we went ahead and rounded up 10 styles in a similar color that you can get from Amazon and Nordstrom, and they start at just $13.
Since we're in a transitional season, we've included an array of styles that could be worn now with layers, as well as alone when warmer weather is here. If you're looking for some new WFH loungewear, this highly reviewed Zesica two-piece set comes in a subtle rose pink color (as well as 22 others) for only $38, and these super soft drawstring joggers are more of a neon take on the shade for under $100. Plus, we found a pullover sweater that resembles Kate's on sale for 50 percent, along with a puffer version of her coat for as little as $46.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Kate Middleton-inspired bubblegum pink pieces for spring.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Banded Collar Shirt Dress, $13.02–$31; amazon.com
Buy It! Everleigh Balloon Sleeve Sweatshirt, $17.55–$21.45 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Leith Dolman Sleeve Pullover, $24.99 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Cupshe V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit Ruffled Back Cross Swimwear, $24.99–$29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Zesica Long Sleeve Knit Sweatsuit 2-Piece Short Set, $29.99–$37.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat, $46.35–$56.10; amazon.com
Buy It! BB Dakota x Steve Madden Let's Go Smock Bodice Long Sleeve Minidress, $79; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Donna Morgan Chemical Lace Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress, $86.83–$165.45; amazon.com
Buy It! Sundry Drawstring Joggers, $98; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Lele Sadoughi Heart Studded Knotted Headband, $150; nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.