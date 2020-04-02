This Kate Middleton-Loved Brand Has the Prettiest Staples for Spring — Starting at $45

Image zoom John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty

The recipe for most of Boden’s clothing, a British retailer worn by Kate Middleton, is quite simple: a pinch of sass, in the form of bold, poppy prints you don’t typically see; an ounce of timeless — as in, classic silhouettes that withstand time and trends — all topped off with an affordable price tag, the frosting on top of the cake.

If you weren’t able to follow this cake analogy (clearly, this writer has baking on her mind), allow us to break it down once more. Boden’s pieces are fun and quirky, and they will, without a doubt, spark some joy. Why? Because their one-of-kind motifs are just too sweet not to smile at (think: swirly pink prints that are almost hypnotizing, blooming florals, and polka dots).

But perhaps the most notable thing about this label is that it has enamored Middleton. Sure, this royal has certainly worn her fair share of designer staples, but every so often, she surprises fans with more wallet-friendly finds, a few of which have hailed from Boden.

Back in 2018, the then pregnant Middleton opted for a bright-red Boden coat for a royal outing, which she styled with nude dress and brown heels. Most recently, she wore a pastel-blue number from the label for the Cambridge family’s 2019 Christmas card.

While both of those pieces are long gone (they sold out in mere seconds after she was seen wearing them, as per usual), Nordstrom’s Spring Sale is currently chock-full of similarly sweet finds from this Middleton-loved brand. Whether you’re looking to get a jump start on your spring attire or want to wow your co-workers during your next Zoom meeting, consider shopping the below pieces from Boden, starting at $45. But sizes are selling fast with prices this good, so we suggest adding to cart sooner rather than later.

