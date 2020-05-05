Kate Middleton Re-Wore Her Sold-Out Christmas Card Dress for a Video Call, and We Found 5 Lookalikes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We loved Kate Middleton’s blue floral-print Boden dress when she wore it on The Cambridge’s 2019 Christmas card, and because she just recycled for spring, we’re swooning over it yet again. Kate recently joined in on a video call with midwives, health visitors, parents, and leading experts about the impact of COVID-19 on new and expectant mothers while wearing the Boden Aurora Midi Dress, reminding us that a pretty floral print never goes out of style.

Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but Kate’s Boden dress is especially perfect for the season with its voluminous sleeves, wrap silhouette, and tiered skirt. Her exact dress has been sold out since she was first seen in it back in December, but that didn’t stop us from finding five lookalike styles to add to your spring wardrobe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Kate Middleton’s Pretty Floral Midi Dress Sold Out, so We Found 7 Dupes

Starting at just $37, you can find all of these gorgeous blue floral-print dupes from none other than one of our favorite discount department stores: Nordstrom Rack. Scoop up this puff-sleeved number for just $43 or this smocked v-neck dress for only $40. No matter which one you choose, you’re sure to wear it on repeat for seasons to come just like Kate.

Image zoom

Buy It! DR2 by Daniel Rainn Petite Mixed Print Tiered Midi Dress, $36.97; nordstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! French Connection Fifine Floral Print Crinkle Dress, $59.97 (orig. $148); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Superfoxx Smocked V-Neck Midi Dress, $39.97; nordstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Abound Ditsy Floral Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $42.97; nordstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Lucky Brand Floral Midi Shirt Dress, $77.97 (orig. $129); nordstromrack.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.