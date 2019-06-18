Kate Middleton Used This Eyeliner on Her Wedding Day — and Thousands of Nordstrom Shoppers Love It Too

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty

While your wedding day is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life, you’re undoubtedly going to shed some tears. Between first looks and wedding vows, you need magical tear-proof eye makeup that can hold up through all of those emotional moments — but no need to spend hours searching through the hundreds of waterproof eyeliner options available (you already have enough to plan). Kate Middleton and thousands of shoppers have found the only one you need in your makeup bag.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is famously known for doing her own royal wedding day makeup, used a gel eyeliner that over 2,000 Nordstrom customers can’t stop raving about to create her smudge-proof smokey eye. The product in question: Bobbi Brown’s Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner. The highly pigmented gel formula is said to last up to 12 hours and to be waterproof, sweatproof, and resistant to humidity — and reviewers say the eyeliner does exactly as the name implies. Some are even calling it the “best eyeliner ever” because it’s the only one they say truly holds up.

“No other eyeliner I’ve tried stays all day! I’ve tried major and minor brands, they all disappeared by the afternoon. BB gel [eyeliner] stays,” one happy shopper wrote.

Another loyal reviewer commented, “I don’t know how many times I’ve bought this eyeliner, but it’s in my makeup bag to stay. It’s easily the best I’ve tried, as it stays on all day without smearing and it doesn’t dry out over time.”

Whether you’re walking down the aisle or watching a friend tie the knot, this waterproof eyeliner is a must-have. Simply apply the gel formula by dipping a precision brush in the Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner glass pot (evenly coating both sides of the brush) and smoothly gliding it on the lash line starting from the inner corner of the eye to the outer corner. Though the eyeliner’s price tag is a bit heftier than you might imagine paying for eye makeup, reviewers say you won’t regret buying it.

“I have tried just about every eye liner ever sold, and this one is the best, hands down. It’s so easy to apply with a brush and stays in place all day, even through tears,” one wrote. “I remove it easily with the same cleanser I use for my face, namely soap — no need for special eye makeup remover if you don’t have any… Get yourself some and you won’t be sorry!”

Image zoom Bobbi Brown

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, $27; nordstrom.com