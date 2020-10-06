Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kate Middleton Broke Out Her First Cozy Sweater of the Season, and We Found a Lookalike for Just $22

When October’s chilly temperatures hit, it’s time to break out your coziest fall attire — and Kate Middleton knows the drill! The Duchess of Cambridge is fully embracing sweater weather, which is providing us with some chic fall fashion inspo.

For a visit with students at the University of Derby, the Duchess of Cambridge layered a long checkered coat over a light blue cashmere sweater — her first sweater of the season, and surely not her last — tucked into tailored black trousers. She finished the look with a black crocodile-embossed belt, a pair of black pumps, her signature bouncy curls, and a floral cloth face mask for safety.

According to Kate Middleton fan accounts, she’s wearing a 100 percent cashmere crewneck sweater from Massimo Dutti, one of her favorite brands. Cashmere is a material that typically comes with a pretty hefty price tag, and Kate’s sweater accordingly retails for $179. But if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, Amazon is packed with plenty of styles that look nearly identical.

Get the Look:

While browsing the retail giant’s massive fashion section, we discovered this $22 dupe that features similar ribbed detailing around the neck and offers the same fit as Kate’s sweater, along with this lightweight cotton crewneck that is so spot on, you can hardly tell the difference. We also came across this sustainably made cashmere option that’s almost $100 less expensive than the duchess’ sweater.

Solid-colored sweaters are a quintessential fall wardrobe staple, whether you’re keeping warm outside like Kate or cozying up while working from home. Keep scrolling to shop all five lookalikes we found on Amazon!

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Mockneck Sweater, $8.36–$22; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Meraki Women's Lightweight Cotton Crew Neck Sweater, $12.64–$22; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women's 100% Cotton Crewneck Sweater, $26; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Fuinloth Women's Sweater Lightweight Crewneck Pullover, $19.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! State Cashmere Essential Crewneck Sweater 100% Pure Cashmere Pullover, $70.40–$110; amazon.com