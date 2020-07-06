Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kate Middleton’s $572 Midi Shirtdress Already Sold Out, but You Can Still Shop These 6 Lookalikes

Over the weekend, Kate Middleton celebrated the National Health Service's 72nd birthday in major style. For the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for afternoon tea wearing matching blue looks. Of course their coordinating outfits made our hearts skip a beat, but it was Kate’s chic dress choice that caught our eye right off the bat.

Kate’s polished look consisted of navy blue pumps, a pair of drop statement earrings, and a $572 blue floral-print midi-length shirtdress from Beulah London (a brand that Kate has been a longtime fan of). Complete with a contrasting white collar and cuffs, epaulettes, and a tie waist, Kate’s dress is equal parts stylish and sophisticated. We especially love the trendy voluminous sleeves and flattering flared skirt silhouette.

Image zoom Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty

Of course, her exact dress is already sold out everywhere but that didn’t stop us from finding six gorgeous lookalikes. The best part? They start at just $24 and are bound to get you endless compliments wherever you wear them. Plus, you can easily dress them up with a pair of pumps like Kate or down with espadrilles or sandals on the weekend.

Scroll down to shop six of our favorite Kate Middleton-inspired shirt dresses now.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Simple Flavor Floral Vintage Midi Dress, $23.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Shineflow Vintage Floral Printed Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $25.99–$29.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Asos

Buy It! & Other Stories Shirt Dress With Floral Print, $85 (orig. $122); asos.com

Image zoom Zappos

Buy It! Maggy London Tea Length A-Line Dress, $142.20 (orig. $158); zappos.com

Image zoom Zappos

Buy It! Joules Winslet Long Sleeve, $103.46 (orig. $114.95); zappos.com

Image zoom Stories

Buy It! & Other Stories Micro Floral Midi Shirt Dress, $40 (orig. $99); stories.com