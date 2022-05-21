Kate Middleton's Stunning Gown for the Top Gun: Maverick Premiere Is Causing an Internet Search Frenzy
Kate Middleton may not be a movie star, but she definitely knows how to dress the part.
Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Top Gun: Maverick premiere. For the red carpet event, Kate wore a stunning off-the-shoulder gown by designer Roland Mouret with a pair of Prada pointed-toe pumps and a jewel-encrusted Alexander McQueen box clutch. To finish off the glamorous look, she tucked her sleek, straight hair behind her ears.
As with almost anything the duchess wears, her black-and-white gown caused an internet search frenzy. Within 24 hours after the movie premiere, searches for the term "Bardot dress" spiked by 263 percent, according to Love the Sales, and there was also a rise in demand for "black-and-white dresses."
Shop Bardot Dresses Inspired by Kate Middleton
- Ymduch Off-the-Shoulder Formal Party Dress, $49.99 (orig. $66.99)
- Knitee Off-the-Shoulder V-Neck Ruffle Formal Dress, $56.99
- The Fashion Poet Off-the-Shoulder Slit Gown, $79.97 (orig. $218)
- Lulus Aveline Forest Green Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $99
- Lulus Song of Love Black Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $110
- Lovers and Friends Galleria Gown, $198
The term Bardot refers to an off-the-shoulder neckline with sleeves. The style was made popular by French actress and fashion icon Brigitte Bardot from which the name comes. When paired with a fitted bodice, the collarbone-baring neckline is extremely flattering for a dress, jumpsuit, or blouse. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands wore an almost identical jumpsuit version of Kate's dress in 2017, further proving that the style will continue to transcend time.
The best part is that you don't need a fancy red carpet premiere to wear an elegant off-the-shoulder gown. The Bardot-inspired style would make a great wedding guest dress if you're attending summer nuptials with a formal dress code. It exudes sophistication with a hint of fun.
If you're one of the people searching for a Bardot dress like Kate's, look no further. We rounded up a few similar styles that start at just $50, like this one from Amazon that has a mermaid-like cut. There's also this figure-flattering floor-length dress with a leg slit that's $138 off at Nordstrom Rack right now and this nearly identical option from Revolve.
Below, shop Bardot dresses inspired by Kate's glamorous red carpet look.
Buy It! Ymduch Off-the-Shoulder Formal Party Dress, $49.99 (orig. $66.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Knitee Off-the-Shoulder V-Neck Ruffle Formal Dress, $56.99; amazon.com
Buy It! The Fashion Poet Off-the-Shoulder Slit Gown, $79.97 (orig. $218); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Lulus Aveline Forest Green Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $99; lulus.com
Buy It! Lulus Song of Love Black Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $110; lulus.com
Buy It! Lovers and Friends Galleria Gown, $198; revolve.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.