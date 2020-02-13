Kate Middleton Just Wore This Royal-Loved Brand (Again), and It’s on Sale at Nordstrom

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal family has a thing for Barbour coats. And no, that’s not just an out-of-the-blue assumption we’re making. It’s something we’ve concluded after losing count of the number of times a member of the British elite has worn one of the brand’s pieces. Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, and the late Princess Diana have all worn Barbour. And while it’s hard to decide who’s the biggest fan of all, we’d say it’s probably Middleton, who just donned her trusty water-resistant Barbour topper while visiting The Ark Open Farm in Ireland on February 12.

For the wintertime outing, an equally casual and outdoor-friendly outfit was needed. That’s presumably why Middleton opted for black skinny jeans, her go-to tasseled riding boots, a cashmere sweater, and last but not least, a utility-inspired Barbour Defense Wax Coat with plenty of pockets and plenty of charm.

We don’t know how many times she’s worn this exact jacket (though it’s definitely been a lot), but we do know that Middleton’s Barbour coat sightings date back to 2012. And if you think about your own closet, is there any jacket you own that you can confidently say you’ve worn on the regular for eight years? Probably not.

That level of durability is likely the reason Barbour coats have become so popular — and not just among the royal family, either. Celebrities like Alexa Chung, Emma Watson, Olivia Palermo, and Sienna Miller have all stepped out in the label’s signature waxed outerwear.

Barbour’s jackets don’t come cheap, but right now, you can shop this royal-loved brand for less — plenty of styles are marked down as much as 40 percent at Nordstrom. In other words, if you make one purchase today, make it a Barbour coat that you can rely on to keep you warm, dry, and protected in any weather. Shop our favorites from the British label, below, and get ready to channel your inner royal.

