Kate Middleton’s $175 Blazer Is Nearly Sold Out, but We Found 6 Dupes for Less

Image zoom Kensington Palace

It may be a while until we see Kate Middleton out and about — the royal family will be celebrating a few of their major milestones a bit differently this month while social distancing. Thankfully, Kate left us with some ultra-chic outfit inspo to take into the spring season while we wait for her next appearance.

Just a few weeks ago, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a call center run by the London Ambulance Service in south London to show their support for emergency workers who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. For the occasion, Kate opted for a $175 rose-colored blazer with matching trousers by British label Autograph from Marks & Spencer. Kate’s tailored set is not only sophisticated, but the pastel hue and double-breasted silhouette of her blazer makes for the perfect spring look, too.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Kensington Palace/PA Images

Image zoom

Buy It! Autograph Wool Blend Double Breasted Blazer, $175; marksandspencer.com

Blazers of all shapes, styles, and colors have been majorly on trend for the past few seasons and are showing no sign of slowing down. Easy to style with a variety of different outfits, blazers are also a great polished piece to throw on for work-from-home video conferences..

Like almost everything that Kate wears, her exact blazer is selling out unsurprisingly fast. There may be a few left in stock, but you don’t have to stress if you miss out on scoring your size: We found six lookalike blazers to shop to get Kate’s spring style — and they start at just $30.

Scroll down to shop six dupes inspired by Kate Middleton’s rose-colored blazer now.

Image zoom

Buy It! Lush Novack Crepe Blazer, $29.97 (orig. $58); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Asos Design Double Breasted Dad Suit Blazer, $92; asos.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Ann Taylor The Petite One-Button Blazer In End On End, $169; anntaylor.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Express Soft Notch Collar One Button Blazer, $76.80 (orig. $128); express.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Need Supply Co. Stelen Klara Oversized Blazer in Rose Gold, $118.50 (orig. $158); needsupply.co

Image zoom

Buy It! Cuyana Wool Double-Breasted Blazer, $355; cuyana.com