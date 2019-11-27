Kate Middleton Has Worn This Shoe Brand for More Than 10 Years — and It’s on Sale at Nordstrom

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Kate Middleton has an impressive wardrobe, but maybe a more impressive shoe lineup. It includes a mix of pricey designer pumps, affordable comfy sneakers (Kate loves her Supergas) — and plenty of timeless black boots from one brand in particular that she’s worn for years.

The Duchess of Cambridge sported Aquatalia shoes long before she was a royal. And though her look has changed quite a bit since marrying Prince William back in 2011 — there is royal dressing protocol to follow, after all — the luxury label that’s known for fusing Italian design with innovative weatherproof technology is at least one sartorial link between her pre-palace days and today.

A quick look at her outfit archives demonstrates that she’s quite keen to this one tall black pair of boots from the brand. Dubbed the Rumba boot, the duchess’s go-to footwear has a slender profile, a tapered heel, and the brand’s signature water-resistant finish. Timeless and made to withstand whatever Mother Nature throws your way? It’s no wonder Kate has worn them for countless outings.

The Rumba boot is currently in stock at Nordstrom — a shocker, actually, considering the speed at which a Kate-loved item tends to sells out — but they’re not on sale and go for $695. However, if you want to rep one of the duchess’s favorite brands without breaking the bank, you’ll be happy to know that several other styles that would likely earn Kate’s stamp of approval are majorly marked down as part of Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale.

From classic black ankle boots to must-have office heels, shop the on-sale Aquatalia styles that you’ll wear forever. Kate is proof of this.

