Kate Middleton Keeps Wearing These $89 Jeans That Are Somehow Still in Stock — at Least for Now

Kate Middleton is known for her classic royal rewears, and she is — dare we say — single-handedly proving there is absolutely nothing wrong with being an outfit repeater.
Recycling pieces from her wardrobe is not only more sustainable and honestly more relatable, but it also helps us determine what may be staples in the Duchess' closet — and thanks to her latest rewear, we may have uncovered her favorite pair of blue jeans. The style comes from & Other Stories and it's ironically dubbed the "Favourite Cut Jeans."
Kate broke them out to sit criss-cross on the floor to read a bedtime story on a popular British children's program, which aired on February 13. This is the third time we've seen her wear the jeans. She wore the same pair with a white short-sleeve shirt when getting her first dose of the COVID vaccine and again a month later with a salmon blazer and Veja sneakers for a visit to the Natural History Museum.
Made from recycled organic cotton, the high-waisted pants have a full, straight-leg cut. They're slightly stretchy, making them easy to move around in, which is probably why Kate loves them for royal outings. Plus, they feature sustainably sourced buttons and five pockets. But the very best part is that they only cost $89.
According to fan style sites, Kate might actually own the jeans in two different shades. It appears the ones she wore to the museum are a more vibrant blue than the ones she wore most recently and when she went to get the vaccine. Though her most recent pale blue wash is sold out, we were pleasantly surprised to see the other three options are in stock in most sizes at the time of writing.
Buy It! & Other Stories Favourite Cut Jeans in Light Blue, $89; stories.com
Given their incredibly affordable price and the Duchess' stamp of approval, we can't imagine the jeans will stay in stock much longer. If your size does disappear too quickly, the brand has plenty of other cute styles for the same price, like this pleated pair. You can also find select & Other Stories jeans at Nordstrom.
Scroll down to get a pair of Kate Middleton-approved jeans before they inevitably sell out.
Buy It! & Other Stories Favourite Cut Jeans in Mid Blue, $89; stories.com
Buy It! & Other Stories Favourite Cut Jeans in Black, $89; stories.com
Buy It! & Other Stories Keeper Cut Jeans in Blue, $89; stories.com
Buy It! & Other Stories Key Cut Jeans in Light Blue, $89; stories.com
Buy It! & Other Stories Precious Cut Jeans in Blue, $99; stories.com
