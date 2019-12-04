Kate Middleton’s Festive Red Puffer Is So Cute, We Found a Lookalike for $40

Kate Middleton is spreading holiday cheer, and she certainly knows how to dress the part! When the Duchess of Cambridge recently traveled to the London countryside to help children pick out Christmas trees for their kindergarten and preschool classrooms, she wore a bright red puffer coat over a pine green sweater with skinny jeans and duck boots. Festive, no?

Our eyes were immediately drawn to her quilted down jacket — one, because she already wore this Perfect Moment puffer during the Team Heads Together Marathon Training Day in 2017, and two, because we’re in need of some winter-weather fashion inspo to brighten up our coat closets.

Kate’s exact coat is pretty much sold out everywhere, but you can repli-Kate her look with this Amazon Essentials puffer jacket that’s nearly identical to hers. Designed with contoured seams to give it a fitted shape, a zippered front closure, elastic cuff sleeves, and water-resistant nylon fabric, the lightweight puffer is the perfect dupe of Kate’s coat. While puffers are usually super bulky, the coolest part about this jacket is that it neatly folds down to fit in a tiny accompanying drawstring bag, making it ideal for travel. It’s one of the things customers love most about it.

“I bought this jacket last November and I loved it! It is lightweight and very warm, perfect for the temperamental SoCal weather,” one wrote. “The build and quality looks like it will hold for quite some time. I love the inner pockets and boy, does it really fit into its little bag. I received a lot of compliments from my friends thinking it is from a known brand.”

We think the best part about this packable puffer is that it now costs no more than $40, and certain sizes and colors are on sale for 20 percent off right now. It comes in Kate’s gorgeous cherry-red hue and seven other colors: black, burgundy, charcoal heather, olive, navy, light pink, and “pumice,” a cream-like shade. ‘Tis the season to bundle up, and thanks to this Amazon puffer, you can easily get Kate’s winter princess style for less.

In case you need one more reason to make the move on it ASAP, just read this review:

“I was so happy with my first purchase that I bought another in a different color. My only complaint is that they don’t stay in stock for long! Don’t hesitate, and buy this jacket!”

