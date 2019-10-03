Kate Middleton, Amal Clooney, and More Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing This Color for Fall

And we found the prettiest styles to get their looks for less, starting at just $30!

By Kami Phillips
October 03, 2019 02:38 PM
When Kate Middleton and Amal Clooney step out wearing the same gorgeous, bold color in the exact same week, we can’t help but notice. Powerhouses not only through their work and social impacts, but also their sartorial choices, Kate Middleton and Amal Clooney are undoubtedly two of the most prominent and beloved celebrities in Hollywood. So it goes without saying that when these ladies rock a teal look for fall, we too, want to rock a teal look for fall.

While most of the fashion world has dubbed earthy hues and sultry dark colors as staples for the fall and winter season, we can’t help but love the unexpected pop of color that both of these A-listers opted for. When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently visited the Aga Khan Centre in London, Kate looked stunning in a flowing teal and green midi dress from ARoss Girl x Soler. Amal Clooney looked equally as gorgeous at a gala hosted by the American Society Of International Law, which she attended with husband George Clooney while wearing a teal-colored Zac Posen two-piece set.

If you want to try this vibrant look for yourself a la Kate and Amal, we went ahead and found eight super stylish (and affordable!) teal dresses to shop now for the season ahead. Starting at just $30, these dresses can be worn to the office, a special occasion, on date night, or anywhere in between — the possibilities are endless. But no matter where you rock them, one thing’s for sure — you’ll look just as fabulous as Kate and Amal, for way less.

Scroll down to shop eight of our favorite teal dresses.

 

Buy It! Milumia Women’s Elegant Frilled Long Sleeve Pleated Fit & Flare Dress, $32.99 – $36.99; amazon.com

Buy It! MUXXN Retro 1950s Style Sleeveless Slim Business Pencil Dress, $29.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Halogen Long Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress, $99; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Laundry by Shelli Segal Bell Sleeve Shift Dress, $138; bloomingdales.com

Buy It! Eliza J Ruffle Puff Sleeve Dress, $168; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Rachel Parcell Cascade Sheath Dress, $139; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lovers + Friends Wynter Midi Dress, $145; revolve.com

Buy It! Vince Camuto Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Sheath Dress, $148; nordstrom.com

