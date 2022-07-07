Kate Middleton and Prince William
| Credit: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty
Kate Middleton Just Revived the Classic Pattern She's Made Famous Over the Years

Recreate her style with these affordable options
By Jennifer Chan July 06, 2022 10:00 PM
Kate Middleton knows a good thing when she sees it. 

If you've been admiring the Duchess of Cambridge's elegant style over the years like we have, you'll know that classic polka dots are on heavy rotation for the royal. She's worn the timeless pattern at numerous functions over the years — like that time she recreated an outfit inspired by Princess Diana, and most recently when making an appearance at Wimbledon alongside Prince William

The mother of three looked so radiant in her cornflower blue ensemble by Alessandra Rich (paired with these Finlay sunglasses) at the tennis tournament that we almost didn't realize we'd actually seen her exact dress before. Middleton first turned heads in the demure design during Platinum Jubilee weekend just a few weeks ago, and pulled it out again this past weekend for another marvelous go around.

Of course, we love seeing a royal repeat a good outfit (hello, sustainability), and we especially love it when someone as iconic as Middleton masters the art of nailing her signature style. For a walk down memory lane, you may remember when the duchess wore a nearly identical print back in 2013 for the famous photo op outside of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital cradling Prince George

Kate Middleton and Prince William introduce Prince George on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital
| Credit: Neil P. Mockford/FilmMagic

In case you're on the hunt for a few cheerful polka-dot items of your own now, we rounded up some stylish options starting at just $34. Amazon has a number of affordable dresses, like this flowy wrap style and this shorter version with flutter sleeves, and Reformation pulled through with a few slinky numbers, too.

This Isaac Mizrahi design from QVC is a dead ringer for Middleton's signature print, and would be ideal for the office, while this playful silk romper is more suitable for weekend fun.

Shop more polka-dot styles below to channel your inner royal. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Grecerelle Bohemian Flowy Long Maxi Dress, $40.99; amazon.com

Credit: Farfetch

Buy It! Reformation Juliette Polka Dot Midi Dress, $220; farfetch.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Chuanqi Polka Dot Wrap Dress, $33.98 (orig. $36.88); amazon.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Jonathan Simkhai Silk Romper, $160.99 (orig. $495); ruelala.com

Credit: QVC

Buy It! Isaac Mizrahi Live! Polka Dot Dress, $65.98 (orig. $72.75); qvc.com

Credit: Reformation

Buy It! Reformation Afternoon Dress, $178; thereformation.com

