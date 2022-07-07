Kate Middleton Just Revived the Classic Pattern She's Made Famous Over the Years
Kate Middleton knows a good thing when she sees it.
If you've been admiring the Duchess of Cambridge's elegant style over the years like we have, you'll know that classic polka dots are on heavy rotation for the royal. She's worn the timeless pattern at numerous functions over the years — like that time she recreated an outfit inspired by Princess Diana, and most recently when making an appearance at Wimbledon alongside Prince William.
The mother of three looked so radiant in her cornflower blue ensemble by Alessandra Rich (paired with these Finlay sunglasses) at the tennis tournament that we almost didn't realize we'd actually seen her exact dress before. Middleton first turned heads in the demure design during Platinum Jubilee weekend just a few weeks ago, and pulled it out again this past weekend for another marvelous go around.
Of course, we love seeing a royal repeat a good outfit (hello, sustainability), and we especially love it when someone as iconic as Middleton masters the art of nailing her signature style. For a walk down memory lane, you may remember when the duchess wore a nearly identical print back in 2013 for the famous photo op outside of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital cradling Prince George.
In case you're on the hunt for a few cheerful polka-dot items of your own now, we rounded up some stylish options starting at just $34. Amazon has a number of affordable dresses, like this flowy wrap style and this shorter version with flutter sleeves, and Reformation pulled through with a few slinky numbers, too.
This Isaac Mizrahi design from QVC is a dead ringer for Middleton's signature print, and would be ideal for the office, while this playful silk romper is more suitable for weekend fun.
Shop more polka-dot styles below to channel your inner royal.
