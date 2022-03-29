Kate Middleton's Ethereal Spring Dress Had This Bridgerton-Esque Detail
Kate Middleton's royal tour may have come to an end, but the outfits she wore throughout her and Prince William's seven-day trip around the Caribbean will continue to inspire for weeks (if not months) to come. After all, Middleton's tour ensembles were very spring and summery, which is perfect as we search for closet inspo for the warmer seasons ahead.
One look that's causing quite the buzz among the fashion world is that mint-green midi the duchess wore during a visit to the Sybil Strachan Primary School in Nassau, Bahamas. Sure, there may have been a downpour, but that didn't stop the duchess from serving whimsical vibes in her Self Portrait dress that featured a detail that's been blowing up on TikTok since Bridgerton aired on TV screens 'round the world: a corset bodice.
Middleton's $510 midi had beautiful faux pearl buttons, plus subtle puff sleeves and a flowy paneled skirt. That said, no detail on the dress was able to outshine that gorgeous bustier and underwire feature that falls right in line with the Regencycore trends that have been gaining so much traction since Bridgerton's debut.
The Self Portrait moment felt very (minty) fresh for Middleton — and we're positive the sighting caused a spike in searches for bustier-style dresses. While we're happy to report that the duchess' exact dress is still in stock in limited sizes, there's also no shortage of other (slightly more affordable) options that hit on this Bridgerton-inspired trend.
For a more whimsical moment á la Middleton, consider this Elle Zeitoune midi that's sure to be a hit at all of your upcoming summer outings. If you want to incorporate the trend into your day-to-day, then this low-key little black dress from BP. is the way to go. It has all the makings of the perfect errand-running dress — like that comfy fabric and the versatile design — with an of-the-moment, corset-like square neckline.
Has this trend caught your attention? Then shop Middleton-inspired spring dresses below; we have a feeling you'll really like that flattering bodice detailing.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Reformation Mochi Floral Long Sleeve Dress, $218; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Rahi Flora Bustier Slipdress, $114.80 (orig. $164); nordstrom.com
Buy It! BP. Square Neck Corset Long Sleeve Knit Dress, $34.30 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Elle Zeitoune Milan Pleat Corset Satin Gown, $320; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Astr the Label Ribbed Bustier Dress & Long Sleeve Shrug Set, $34.97 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Good American Corset Scuba Midi Dress, $104.25 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Bardot Riviera Crossover Halter Neck Cutout Corset Dress, $90.30 (orig. $129); nordstrom.com
