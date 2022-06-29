Kate Middleton's Flowy Dress Had a Flattering Detail That Reminds Us of Drew Barrymore's Recent Look
Leave it to Kate Middleton to look incredibly stylish while playing soccer.
Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an event-packed couple of days while visiting their namesake region of Cambridgeshire. They viewed their first official joint portrait, did arts and crafts with kids from East Anglia's Children's Hospice, and stopped by Cambridgeshire County Day at Newmarket Racecourse.
For the latter occasion, Kate wore a flowy midi dress from L.K. Bennett with a pair of lace-up espadrille wedges to kick around a soccer ball. Earlier in the day, the duchess was wearing a long baby blue coat, but when she took it off, she revealed the most fun and flattering detail of her dress — and it's actually perfect for summer.
The detail we're talking about? Flutter sleeves. The short, loose-fitting sleeve style softly drapes over the shoulders and flares outwards. Not only is it a playful, feminine, and flattering detail, but flutter sleeves are also extremely practical. Their breezy design allows more airflow to the underarms, which is necessary when hot temperatures have you sweating.
A flutter sleeve dress is a great option for anyone attending baby showers, brunch with friends, summer soirées, or an outdoor wedding. Just imagine spinning around on the dance floor in the fun and flouncy number. So it's no wonder why stars are flocking to the style for all occasions.
Drew Barrymore wore a floral dress with flutter sleeves to an NYC event, Nicky Hilton recently wore an elegant maxi with lace sleeves to her baby shower, and Reese Witherspoon shared a photo in a pink gingham dress with an extra short version of flattering sleeves.
Feeling inspired to add one to your closet? Luckily, there are plenty of affordable flutter sleeve dresses available, and many remind us of the one Kate wore, like this one from Amazon that's almost nearly identical. There's also this chiffon cutout maxi dress that's under $100 and this pretty wrap dress with more than 1,700 five-star ratings.
Keep scrolling to shop flutter sleeve dresses inspired by Kate Middleton for all your summer plans.
