Kate Middleton Just Wore This Classic Boot Style That You Can Get for Under $30 at Amazon

Like the Duchess herself, tall black boots never go out of style. They can be done many ways — with a square toe, a block heel, leather material, you name it. However, Kate's pick, a pair of Ralph Lauren pointed-toe stiletto heel suede boots, might be our favorite version of the timeless footwear trend. The options for styling the boots are endless — with a dress (as Middleton effortlessly showcased), over skinny jeans, or with a leather skirt — the list goes on and on.