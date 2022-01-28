Kate Middleton Just Wore This Classic Boot Style That You Can Get for Under $30 at Amazon
Kate Middleton is a style icon. She's been stepping out in elegant outfits for over a decade, and her looks just keep getting better. Like Princess Diana before her, countless people — royal enthusiasts and otherwise — turn to the Duchess of Cambridge for classic fashion inspiration time after time. Case in point: Just yesterday, Kate dished up another look for the record books, and you should be taking notes, yet again.
On January 26, Middleton visited Shout, the mental health service she started with Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, at the organization's London office. For the outing, she wore a subtle cheetah print midi dress with buttons down the front, a bow at the neck, and a thick black belt around her waist. Trendy twist gold hoop earrings were her only piece of jewelry, aside from her famous sapphire engagement ring. However, when we saw the ensemble, our eyes immediately flew to Middleton's feet, because she's wearing a seriously good pair of boots.
Like the Duchess herself, tall black boots never go out of style. They can be done many ways — with a square toe, a block heel, leather material, you name it. However, Kate's pick, a pair of Ralph Lauren pointed-toe stiletto heel suede boots, might be our favorite version of the timeless footwear trend. The options for styling the boots are endless — with a dress (as Middleton effortlessly showcased), over skinny jeans, or with a leather skirt — the list goes on and on.
Although Kate's exact boots are no longer available, we found six lookalikes at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, and Amazon, all under $200. And to top it off, prices start at just $30. So, what are you waiting for? Snag a pair of the classic boots you'll be wearing for years, à la Kate Middleton.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Wild Diva Lounge Tall Heeled Boot, $29.94 (orig. $63); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Dream Paris Chunky Heel Knee High Boot, $36.99–$65.99; amazon.com
Buy It! N.N.G. Over Knee Boots, $48.99–$51.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Journee Collection Landree Vegan Leather Block Heel Boot, $83.97 (orig. $119.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Marc Fisher LTD Comara Over the Knee Pointed Toe Boot, $169.98 (orig. $248.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Nine West Eardy Knee High Boot, $199; nordstrom.com
