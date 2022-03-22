Kate Middleton Rewore Her Favorite White Sneakers with the Y2K Pants Trend Supermodels and TikTok Users Love
Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage
Kate Middleton knows the importance of comfortable shoes, especially when lots of walking is involved. So it comes as no surprise that she laced up one of her favorite sneakers for a recent outing with Prince William.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in Belize as part of their week-long Caribbean tour. On Monday, they visited ancient Mayan ruins at an archaeological site deep in the Chiquibul Forest wearing casual, tourist-inspired outfits. Will opted for a green button-down and coordinating cargo pants, while Kate wore a white scoop neck tee tucked into skinny olive-colored cargo pants (a matching moment!) with a braided belt and her trusty Superga sneakers.
We're loving this look on Kate because a) it's low-key enough to blend with the setting, b) it's a functional outfit for a casual walking tour, and c) it's comprised of styles that are easily attainable — and some are even on sale.
First up, her budget-friendly bright white Superga shoes, which have become a staple style for the duchess. That's likely thanks to their breathable canvas upper and chic low ankle-cut design. Kate has worn them so many times over the years, we've lost count at this point (Princess Diana reportedly even owned a pair back in the '90s!). Her exact 2750 Cotu sneakers are normally $65, but many sizes are on sale at Amazon for as little as $45.
Next, her fitted plain white tee. It's one of those versatile pieces that every woman should own, especially if it has the flattering scoop neckline of Kate's top — it feels slightly more dressy than your regular crew neck. Everlane offers a very similar scoop-neck white tee that's made from pima cotton and features fine ribbing; you can also get a set of two slightly tailored tees from one of Amazon's private label brands for under $20.
The best part about a white T-shirt is that it goes with literally everything, including the green cargo pants Kate chose. Because ICYMI: The Y2K-era style with utility side pockets is making a major comeback. Supermodels and singers are hopping on the bandwagon, and last week, TikTok users made a jogger version go viral. If you're not 100 percent on board with the baggy versions, Kate's skinny cargo pants are a great way to try it out — this pair from Spanx is nearly identical with its similarly shaped side pockets.
Whether you plan to wear them all together or with other pieces from your closet, scroll down to shop white tees, cargo pants, and canvas sneakers inspired by Duchess Kate.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Amazon Essentials 2-Pack Slim-Fit Cap-Sleeve Scoopneck T-Shirt, $18.50; amazon.com
Buy It! Three Dots Essential Heritage Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Tee, $34.95 (orig. $44); amazon.com
Buy It! Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Scoop-Neck Tee, $40; everlane.com
Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant, $128; spanx.com
Buy It! TwiinSisters High-Waist Slim Fit Jogger Cargo Pants, $37.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Oherva Paper Bag Trousers with Tie Pockets, $36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! VenusCelia Canvas Lace-Up Sneaker, $17.99–$19.99; amazon.com
