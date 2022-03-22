Kate Middleton Rewore Her Favorite White Sneakers with the Y2K Pants Trend Supermodels and TikTok Users Love

The best part about a white T-shirt is that it goes with literally everything, including the green cargo pants Kate chose. Because ICYMI: The Y2K-era style with utility side pockets is making a major comeback. Supermodels and singers are hopping on the bandwagon, and last week, TikTok users made a jogger version go viral. If you're not 100 percent on board with the baggy versions, Kate's skinny cargo pants are a great way to try it out — this pair from Spanx is nearly identical with its similarly shaped side pockets.