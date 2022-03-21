Kate Middleton's Spring-Perfect Dress Has One Detail That Makes It So Flattering

Middleton and Prince William, who are currently representing Queen Elizabeth on their week-long Caribbean tour, have a busy few days ahead, with stops also planned in Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. The seven-day visit kicked off on Saturday, with Middleton arriving in Belize in style, wearing a lacey blue two-piece with pretty peplum detailing. But alas, the easy-going maxi she wore the day after their arrival is what has all our attention right now.