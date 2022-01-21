Kate Middleton's Latest Coordinated Look Reminds Us of This Unforgettable Meghan Markle Outfit

Inspired by Middleton's classic daytime outfit, we rounded up a handful of knit turtleneck dresses to achieve the same wintery vibe. If you're shopping on a budget, there's no shortage of chic options under $50 from Amazon and Boohoo. This one comes in 10 colors, features a beautifully draped turtleneck detail, and has nearly 1,300 rave reviews. And take a peek at this form-fitting dress from Boohoo, which is a steal on sale at just $12. Last we checked, there's still ample inventory in white, caramel, and chocolate in various sizes, if you act fast.