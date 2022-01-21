Kate Middleton's Latest Coordinated Look Reminds Us of This Unforgettable Meghan Markle Outfit
Kate Middleton always dresses to impress, so when she stepped out alongside Prince William in a perfectly coordinated cozy winter look this week, we couldn't help but admire her from head to toe. The Duchess of Cambridge made the rounds visiting healthcare workers in an elegant ensemble consisting of a luxe camel coat, a mocha-colored knit skirt set, and chestnut brown suede boots. It was a visually stunning combination of earth tones that begged to be noticed.
Quite clearly, Middleton mastered the art of tonal dressing — an elevated fashion move that Meghan Markle is quite fond of, too. Lest we forget this stunning outfit worn by the actress on the day before the announcement was made that she would be stepping back from her role as senior member of the royal family alongside Prince Harry.
Both Middleton and Markle make a strong case for layering neutral shades and unexpected textures, like a luxurious silk or a cozy ribbed knit, to add dimension to an otherwise simple outfit. We particularly love how timeless the classic camel coat proved to be in both instances, and we're now eyeing monochromatic looks with newfound confidence.
Inspired by Middleton's classic daytime outfit, we rounded up a handful of knit turtleneck dresses to achieve the same wintery vibe. If you're shopping on a budget, there's no shortage of chic options under $50 from Amazon and Boohoo. This one comes in 10 colors, features a beautifully draped turtleneck detail, and has nearly 1,300 rave reviews. And take a peek at this form-fitting dress from Boohoo, which is a steal on sale at just $12. Last we checked, there's still ample inventory in white, caramel, and chocolate in various sizes, if you act fast.
But our favorite lookalike might be this ultra-soft midi dress from LNA Clothing, which features a sexy side slit and the perfect body-skimming silhouette. We also found similar styles at Nordstrom and Revolve in a few neutral shades — keep scrolling to shop.
Buy It! V28 Sweater Dress, $19.99–$35; amazon.com
Buy It! Caracilia Turtleneck Bodycon Dress, $29.99–$43.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Boohoo Recycled Rib Turtleneck Midi Dress, $12 (orig. $30); boohoo.com
Buy It! LNA ClothingTurtleneck Midi Dress, $150; lnaclothing.com
Buy It! Astr the Label Abilene Sweater Dress, $98; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Enza Costa x Revolve Turtleneck Mini Dress, $185; revolve.com
