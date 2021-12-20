Shop

Kate Middleton's $1,788 Designer Cardigan Is Already Sold Out Everywhere, but We Found 6 Similar Styles

Goodbye ugly holiday sweaters, hello cute cardigan
By Eva Thomas December 20, 2021 01:45 PM
Kate Middleton has proven time and again that she's a pro at dressing for the holiday season — just take a look at the royal's Christmas looks over the years. She always manages to be on theme (read: she incorporates red and greens into her looks), but her ensembles never feel cheesy or overdone. Middleton's latest outfit is no exception — it's an easygoing, classic take on festive style that you can wear now, on Christmas, and long after, too. 

In a preview clip of the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, which will air on ITV1 in the U.K. on Christmas Eve, the Duchess of Cambridge looks as stunning as ever with her glowing skin, loose waves, and cozy-cute knit that will surely cause a spike in internet searches for "red cardigan." Middleton's embroidered Miu Miu knit, complete with crystal-embroidered buttons, costs nearly $2,000 and is sold out everywhere — no surprise considering that's what usually happens whenever she wears something. 

Luckily, there are many similar takes available at Nordstrom and Amazon — and at more affordable prices, too — that will allow you to recreate Middleton's festive style with ease, like this cozy French Connection with gorgeous pearl buttons or this adorable vintage-inspired cardigan with a lapel collar. The best part? Unlike other holiday sweaters that you dig out of your closet and wear only once a year, these Middleton-inspired knits can be worn year-round. 

Shop our favorite cardigans inspired by Middleton's latest holiday look below.

Get the Look:

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! BP Crop Cardigan, $32 (orig. $40); nordstrom.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Belle Poque Cropped Cardigan Sweater, $28.99; amazon.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! French Connection Neya Pearly Cardigan, $158; nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Crop Cotton Blend Cardigan, $55.20 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Belle Poque Knit Cardigan Long Sleeve Shrug, $27.99; amazon.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! ASTR the Label Embroidered Cardigan, $78; nordstrom.com

