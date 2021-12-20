Kate Middleton's $1,788 Designer Cardigan Is Already Sold Out Everywhere, but We Found 6 Similar Styles

Kate Middleton has proven time and again that she's a pro at dressing for the holiday season — just take a look at the royal's Christmas looks over the years. She always manages to be on theme (read: she incorporates red and greens into her looks), but her ensembles never feel cheesy or overdone. Middleton's latest outfit is no exception — it's an easygoing, classic take on festive style that you can wear now, on Christmas, and long after, too.