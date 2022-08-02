Kate Middleton Nailed the Nautical Trend in a Pair of Flattering White Shorts
All aboard!
Kate Middleton looked ready to set sail while making an appearance in the town of Plymouth to support the 1851 Trust, a charity that uses sailing and the marine industry to inspire children in sports, education, and technology.
The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a nautical navy-and-white striped sweater paired with a flattering pair of crisp white shorts that featured elegant gold button details. While bright white shorts aren't always easy to pull off, leave it to Kate to model a silhouette that looked perfectly appropriate for the occasion. She completed her daytime look with simple gold earrings and her go-to Superga sneakers — two styling choices that scored big points in our book.
If you're inspired to invest in similar pieces, we don't blame you. After all, there's something so nostalgic about classic stripes and white shorts for summer — a tried-and-true combination. We rounded up a few tops and bottoms that nail the nautical look, including this charming sailor sweater from And Other Stories that's currently 50 percent off. It even features gold buttons at the shoulder closure, a smart detail that's reminiscent of Kate's signature style.
Tory Burch and J.Crew also had similar options on sale, so it's safe to say this is the week to snap up these discounted tops while they're still in stock. As for white shorts, we came up with numerous pairs that fit the bill, including these J.Crew bottoms, which are currently 30 percent off with code SHOPNOW. Take a look at this tailored option from Susana Monaco too that could easily pair with an oversized blazer, structured blouse, or ribbed tank for ultimate versatility.
Shop these stylish options below, and act fast — almost everything is currently on sale.
Buy It! J.Crew Oversized Crewneck Sweater, $93.99 with code SHOPNOW (orig. $118); jcrew.com
Buy It! Tory Burch Breton Stripe Cotton Sweater, $149 (orig. $258); toryburch.com
Buy It! And Other Stories Sailor Stripe Sweater, $49.99 (orig. $99); stories.com
Buy It! J.Crew Stretch Chino Short, $41.65 with code SHOPNOW (orig. $59.50); jcrew.com
Buy It! Susana Monaco Tailored Shorts, $128; revolve.com
Buy It! Joe's The Emmy Button-Fly Denim Shorts, $82.80 (orig. $138); nordstrom.com
