This ‘Flirty and Flattering’ Pleated Skirt Looks So High-End, Shoppers Are Amazed It’s Only $31

Midi skirts have become one of our favorite closet staples over the past few years: one, because they can be worn practically any season (yes, even in the winter); two, because they’ll easily elevate your work attire; and three, because they’ll never go out of style. The calf-length stunners have undoubtedly become one of the hottest trends to carry over from year to year, as Meghan Markle recently proved for 2020 when she stepped out in a gorgeous chocolate brown satin midi skirt.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a budget-friendly style to add to your closet, tons of Amazon shoppers have been obsessing over this high-waisted pleated skirt from Kate Kasin — and prices start at just $22.99. Its bouncy, A-line silhouette has a super flattering fit that’s elegant and charming but also insanely comfortable thanks to the stretchy waistband. Designed to sit at your natural waistline and fall just below the knee, this skirt is the perfect length to wear to the office or for a night on the town. In fact, it’s so popular, it’s earned itself the number-one spot on the best-sellers list in women’s night out skirts.

The cherry on top is that there are 27 different colors and patterns to choose from, including an oh-so-trendy leopard print and classics like black, navy, red, and army green. The price varies depending on which you choose, but the Kate Kasin skirt won’t cost you more than $31, which is a steal in our books. Of the nearly 1,100 reviews, hundreds of shoppers have left the skirt, which they call “flirty and flattering,” a five-star review because they are amazed by the high-quality considering the low price point.

Buy It! Kate Kasin Women’s High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt, $22.99–$30.99; amazon.com

“This is the perfect pleated midi-skirt and feels much better quality than the price would suggest,” one shopper wrote. “I first wore it to my ballroom dance lesson and everyone went crazy for the skirt! I plan to purchase other colors to wear for work with a cardigan and pumps. Can’t say enough how pleased I am with this purchase!”

Plenty of reviewers are also proving that this piece will make its seasonal rounds in your wardrobe.

“It’s one of the most-worn items in my closet — from winter time with sweaters to spring with beautiful blouses,” one shopper said. “The skirt is a nice heavy material that allows for beautiful hang and flow. It doesn’t wrinkle and even packs beautifully without wrinkling. Will have to purchase this in additional colors and wish it came in even more shades and colors! This skirt is a closet staple.”

A closet staple that transcends time (and weather) is definitely one we’ll always want on hand. If you’re in the market for a beautiful midi skirt that you’ll wear all the time, we suggest making the move on this Kate Kasin skirt while it’s still in stock.

