12 Times Kate Hudson Reminded Us She Has Abs
'PRETTY HAPPY' BOOK SIGNING, FEBRUARY 2016
The star is pretty busy promoting her new book on a cross-country tour, which is also a tour of her abs as she proves in this graphic black-and-white crop top and high-waisted trouser look (courtesy Thakoon) while in in Bal Harbour, Florida.
DIRECT TV PRE-SUPER BOWL PARTY, FEBRUARY 2016
When jeans and a tee aren't outfit enough, play by KHud's style rules and go for frayed flares and a keyhole, tie-front crop top (hers is NBD).
GOLDEN GLOBES, JANUARY 2016
If you're asking yourself how abs like Kate's are even possible, she has an answer. “No meat, no dairy, no gluten, I try to stay away from sugar — but I'll cheat when I want to since I'm a bit of a foodie,” she told People of her alkaline diet.
BRIAN ATWOOD X 'PUMPED' BOOK LAUNCH, OCTOBER 2015
Even her causal knit dresses have stomach cutouts.
NYC, OCTOBER 2015
This photo of Hudson, 36, was reportedly taken after she left a rumored date with Nick Jonas, 23. Her abs might be better than his — and he plays an MMA fighter.
THE LEONARDO DICAPRIO FOUNDATION ST. TROPEZ GALA, JULY 2015
Kate kept things classy for Leo, giving only a hint of obliques in her sheer Julien Macdonald gown.
FABLETICS FL2 LAUNCH, JUNE 2015
Yup, she's wearing a straight up sports bra in this photo. (But it was for her Fabletics event, so we get it.)
VERSACE S/S 2015 HAUTE COTURE FASHION SHOW, JANUARY 2015
Kate's favorite kind of sheer paneling is the sheer paneling that shows off her six-pack, like this unique Versace design.
GOLDEN GLOBES, JANUARY 2015
Frankly, seeing Kate's amazing bod in a plunging Atelier Versace gown never gets old. And we appreciate the fact that she's always finding new ways to bring bedazzled side cutouts to the carpet.
BABY 2 BABY GALA, NOVEMBER 2014
“I look for dresses that fit her amazing body,” Hudson's stylist Sophie Lopez told PeopleStyle. And this fuchsia Stella McCartney is one of those dresses.
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, JULY 2014
There are cropped tops and then there are tops so cropped they show basically your whole stomach.
LACMA ART + FILM GALA, NOVEMBER 2013
Sure she has a great spray tan, but there's nothing fake about Kate's abs in this Gucci halter-neck gown with a shimmering bodice and embellished waist cutouts.