Kate Hudson Shares Topless Photo of Herself Sipping Coffee, Prompting Hilarious Response From Brother Oliver

Kate Hudson is baring it all in London…well, almost!

In a photo posted to her Instagram on Saturday, the Bride Wars actress can be seen topless while sitting on the floor in front of a bay window as she sipped her morning brew.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"🌞's out ☕️☕️☕️," she wrote in the caption.

The image shows Hudson, 43, wearing black underwear while only her long blonde tresses cover part of her chest.

Hudson looked cozy hanging out in the sun-drenched room as she held her phone in one hand and sipped a warm drink with the other.

Followers and famous friends, including her brother Oliver Hudson, flocked to the comments section to express their opinions on the image.

Gaining thousands of "likes" with his sense of humor, Oliver, 45, simply wrote, "Nope.."

Meanwhile, Selma Blair commented, "That's a lovely morning! 💛." Janelle Monae said, " I must recreate this 😍😍😍😍 Icon."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Oliver and Kate are the children of former couple Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn, who were married from 1976 to 1982.

The siblings share a close bond and often display their interactions on social media platforms.

Last November, Oliver opened up to PEOPLE about sharing photos and videos of himself in the nude on Instagram, crediting the family environment he was raised in for why he's so comfortable in his own skin today.

"It comes from growing up in a very open family, honestly," he said at the time. "Nudity has never been taboo. We were all born naked and it's the way it is."

"Even now with my kids, we're just naked people. That's just the way it is," he added. "I'm definitely comfortable with it."

RELATED: Oliver Hudson Shows Off Mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Aspen Home: 'Curtains Are 30 Years Old

In September, Hudson posted a funny video of himself running away in the snow while in the nude. The video, he said, was initially taken down by Instagram, but that didn't deter the actor and Sibling Revelry podcast host from posting it again.