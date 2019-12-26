Kate Hudson Found the Black Boots You’ll Want to Wear All Winter (and They’re at Nordstrom)

Image zoom BACKGRID

Anyone who’s ever experienced a true spine-chilling winter knows the importance of a few key pieces, like a warm wool hat, a cozy coat, and, perhaps most importantly, a good pair of boots. Luckily, Kate Hudson found a cold-weather shoe that checks all the boxes: It’s durable, waterproof, and comfortable. At least that’s what the many five-star reviews on Nordstrom claim it to be.

Kate celebrated the holidays in Aspen — a locale many celebs retreat to this time of year — which means she had to trade in her L.A. winter staples for some more heavy-duty pieces. A snug shearling coat? Check. Comfy black pants? You bet. And Timberland’s best-selling waterproof boots? You didn’t think she’d go to Aspen without them, did you?

Like clockwork, Timberlands tend to pop up on the street-style scene come December. So it shouldn’t come as a big surprise that Kate, whose style tends to err more on the practical-chic side, sported them for several Aspen outings recently.

Kate’s exact shoes, dubbed the 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots, are crafted from a premium leather that keeps your feet dry. Plus, they have a padded collar for a comfy fit around your ankles, a rubber lug outsole for traction and durability (a must for snow and sleet), an anti-fatigue footbed, and 400 grams of PrimaLoft insulation to keep toes toasty. Sounds like the perfect winter shoe, if you ask us.

The star wore them at least twice on her Aspen getaway, and we have a feeling that she’ll slip into them again. She’s clearly a fan of the boots, and so are the more than 1,200 Nordstrom shoppers who have given them a five-star rating, writing reviews that praise their comfort, quality, and versatility (they can easily be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion).

Just like an LBD, you can never own too many LBBs (little black boots). Shop Kate’s exact Timberlands, plus other winter-friendly styles that are marked down during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, ahead.

