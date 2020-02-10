Kate Hudson Uses This ‘Amazing’ Natural Cleanser on Her Ageless Skin

Image zoom Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson is starting something new. No, it’s not an upcoming film, another athlesiure brand, or a new podcast. Instead, the multi-hyphenate wants to share some of her favorite products with her 11.6 million Instagram followers through weekly “Self-Care Sunday” videos posted to her Stories. And because she seemingly hasn’t aged since playing the eccentric Penny Lane in Almost Famous 20 years ago, we’re waiting with bated breath to learn all about her beauty secrets.

Naturally, Hudson kicked things off during Oscars weekend — the perfect time for some serious self-care for everyone in Hollywood. The first product she shared was Tata Harper’s Regenerating Cleanser. Hudson called the exfoliating face wash “one of my favorites,” adding that “she’s amazing; she’s very clean.”

Clean, natural products are Hudson’s priority, according to her Instagram testimonial: “I love clean beauty. Clean beauty is my thing,” she said. But even she makes exceptions from time to time for products that aren’t 100 percent natural, but work really well. “My goal is to find the cleanest possible products I can find that have the best results,” the actress explained.

The Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser is one such product. It’s a vegetarian, cruelty-free product made without sulfates, parabens, silicone, artificial colors and fragrances, synthetic chemical, or GMOs. But based on Hudson’s seal of approval (and her ageless skin), the natural cleanser still gets the job done.

Essentially four products wrapped into one, the exfoliating cleanser cleans and purifies the skin while minimizing the appearance of pores and hydrating the skin. Designed to be used morning and night, the product contains natural ingredients like apricot microspheres for exfoliation, olive oil liquid crystals for hydration, pink clay and white willow bark to refine pores, and pomegranate enzymes for a radiant glow.

At $84 for a 4.1-ounce bottle, the exfoliating cleanser is definitely a splurge, but it’s certainly worth it according to Hudson’s glowing, youthful skin.

Buy It! Tata Harper Skincare Regenerating Cleanser, $42–$84; nordstrom.com

