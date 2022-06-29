Kate Hudson had a fun mother-son moment with 18-year-old Ryder, tagging along when he got some fresh ink

Kate Hudson Supports Son Ryder as He Gets His Siblings' Initials Tattooed on His Arm

Kate Hudson's oldest child has unconditional love for his siblings.

On Wednesday, Ryder, 18, whom the actress shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, unveiled an arm tattoo that features his youngest siblings' initials: CBR.

C is for his sister Cheyenne, 13, whose dad is Robinson and the rocker's ex-wife Allison Bridges, while B is for his brother Bingham, 10, whose mom is Hudson and dad is the actress' ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, while the R is for Rani Rose, 3, Hudson's daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The Bride Wars star tagged along with Ryder when he got the sentimental ink, cozying up with her son as they smiled alongside tattoo artist Claudio Traina. In another snap, Ryder and Traina pose together, Ryder showing off his new tattoo.

His ink comes just after he graduated from high school earlier this month.

Hudson shared a pair of photos to Instagram to mark his academic milestone — the first featuring herself posing with Ryder plus Bingham and Rani Rose.

In the second snapshot, a proud-looking Hudson reunited with Robinson, the former pair standing on either side of the new graduate as he held his diploma.

"Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022 and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!" the actress began her heartfelt caption.

"@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter," she continued.

