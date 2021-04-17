Kate Hudson's $1,001 Skincare Routine Is Full of Hidden Gems

Profile Menu
Before the Kardashian dynasty, there was one family who carried the baton of Hollywood royalty: Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, and Kate Hudson. By all appearances, California glow runs through Hudson's DNA — but as the star recently revealed on Instagram, it's helped along by an expertly honed skincare routine.
"No filter," Hudson prefaced her routine in an Instagram video, giving a look at her even, plump complexion (as if we needed convincing). She then treats us to an inside look at her $1001, nine-product routine, which includes clean beauty favorites, pricey luxury products that tons of other celebrities swear by, and under-the-radar hits that have us taking notes.
Hudson flashes through her routine in the video, hitting all the products she's a big fan of, albeit not necessarily in the order she uses them. Her picks include Symbiome's The Renewal Daily Cleanser, and two exfoliators she loves: Juice Beauty's Resurfacing Micro-Exfoliant, and Tata Harper's Regenerating Cleanser. Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow are long-time friends, and Hudson's skincare routine very well could be influenced by the relationship; Goop stocks Symbiome's microbiome-supporting products (although the cleanser is currently sold out), and Paltrow first partnered with Juice Beauty while developing her own skincare line. If you're looking for a face wash alternative to the Symbiome, Alpyn Beauty's PlantGenius Creamy Bubbling Cleanser is a Goop-endorsed alternative at almost half the price.
Hudson's routine also includes La Mer's Soft Cream, a "new cream [she's] obsessed with" from the famed skincare brand. Trusting your skincare products is important — especially ones that clock in at $190 — and Hudson has good reason to, since she previously told PEOPLE that Hawn gave her a tub of La Mer's iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream for Christmas over 20 years ago.
She also likes the African Botanics Rose Treatment Essence, a gel hydrator that the brand says refines skin texture, tightens pores, and restores moisture levels while brightening. The Essence is currently sold out at multiple stores, so you know Hudson's endorsement (she calls it "the best") is solid. She then cosigns Augustinus Bader's The Face Oil, which comes as no surprise since fellow Hollywood authority Melanie Griffith's an investor in the brand. Griffith dubs it "the Fountain of Youth," and shares it with mother Tippi Hedren and daughter Dakota Johnson.
Then come a few fresh faces: a mask from clean beauty brand The Things We Do, and an exfoliating peel from up-and-coming K-beauty brand Aloisia Beauty. Its Glow Exfoliating Soft Peel draws on a suite of plant-based exfoliants to dissolve dead skin cells, as hyaluronic acid and antioxidants from green tea, aloe vera, and vitamin E moisturize and brighten.
For toner, Hudson uses Omorovicza's Queen of Hungary Mist, an ultra-luxe hydrating refresher that uses orange blossom, rose, and sage waters to tone, and a patented "Hydro Mineral Transference" system to supply firming minerals to the skin. According to the brand, the face mist is inspired by Queen of Hungary Water, the world's first recorded perfume formulated for Queen Elizabeth of Hungary in the 14th century. From royalty it comes, to royalty it goes. Happy shopping!
