Kate Hudson's $1,001 Skincare Routine Is Full of Hidden Gems

She also likes the African Botanics Rose Treatment Essence, a gel hydrator that the brand says refines skin texture, tightens pores, and restores moisture levels while brightening. The Essence is currently sold out at multiple stores, so you know Hudson's endorsement (she calls it "the best") is solid. She then cosigns Augustinus Bader's The Face Oil, which comes as no surprise since fellow Hollywood authority Melanie Griffith's an investor in the brand. Griffith dubs it "the Fountain of Youth," and shares it with mother Tippi Hedren and daughter Dakota Johnson.