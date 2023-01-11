Lifestyle Style Kate Hudson Brings Her Nipple Covers 'Everywhere': 'I Don't Like Bras' “I Iike to put these on my boobies so nothing ever gets too aggressive," the actress shared in a "What's in My Bag" video with British Vogue By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 11, 2023 03:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Kate Hudson. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Kate Hudson is a big fan of nipple covers. In a video for British Vogue's series, In the Bag, Hudson reveals what essentials she always has in her handbag — and nipple covers are included! "These," the 43-year-old actress says while holding a cover in each hand, "I have to bring with me everywhere, cause I don't like bras," she admits. "These are my nipple covers," she explains to the camera. "I like to put these on my boobies," the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star says with a laugh, "so, you know, nothing ever gets too aggressive." Kate Hudson Sipped Coffee in a Floor-Length Skirt and the Boot Style Everyone in Hollywood Owns "It makes sure that, like, a picture doesn't become too much of a conversation piece," she adds. In the video, Hudson also shares more of her go-to necessities including skincare products, winter accessories, and the book she's reading. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "Let's get into some skincare, shall we?" Hudson says, as she shares a few of her favorite skincare products, including a travel size bottle of The Answer Serum by Symbiome. What else does the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress keep in her "favorite Fendi bag"? Her must-have blue light glasses, a knitted beret purchased in Paris in 2001 while shooting Le Divorce that she still wears, and an assortment of mints, including a couple containers of "old school Listerine tabs." Hudson also pulls out her current "reading material," the book Sum: Forty Tales From the Afterlives. She describes the book as "a series of short stories about the sort of perception of what happens after." RELATED VIDEO: Like Mother, Like Daughter: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson "My life is filled with reading," she continues. "Whether it's a script or articles, or things I need to be reading, so I've forced myself to read new literature," the Almost Famous star says while clutching her book. At the end of the video, Hudson sums it up, saying, "That's it! That's what's in my bag." She then grabs her nipple covers, holds one up, looks cheekily at the camera and says, "The most necessary."