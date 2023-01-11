Kate Hudson Brings Her Nipple Covers 'Everywhere': 'I Don't Like Bras'

“I Iike to put these on my boobies so nothing ever gets too aggressive," the actress shared in a "What's in My Bag" video with British Vogue

Published on January 11, 2023 03:35 PM
Kate Hudson attends Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" U.S. premiere
Kate Hudson. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Kate Hudson is a big fan of nipple covers.

In a video for British Vogue's series, In the Bag, Hudson reveals what essentials she always has in her handbag — and nipple covers are included!

"These," the 43-year-old actress says while holding a cover in each hand, "I have to bring with me everywhere, cause I don't like bras," she admits.

"These are my nipple covers," she explains to the camera. "I like to put these on my boobies," the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star says with a laugh, "so, you know, nothing ever gets too aggressive."

"It makes sure that, like, a picture doesn't become too much of a conversation piece," she adds.

In the video, Hudson also shares more of her go-to necessities including skincare products, winter accessories, and the book she's reading.

"Let's get into some skincare, shall we?" Hudson says, as she shares a few of her favorite skincare products, including a travel size bottle of The Answer Serum by Symbiome.

What else does the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress keep in her "favorite Fendi bag"? Her must-have blue light glasses, a knitted beret purchased in Paris in 2001 while shooting Le Divorce that she still wears, and an assortment of mints, including a couple containers of "old school Listerine tabs."

Hudson also pulls out her current "reading material," the book Sum: Forty Tales From the Afterlives. She describes the book as "a series of short stories about the sort of perception of what happens after."

"My life is filled with reading," she continues. "Whether it's a script or articles, or things I need to be reading, so I've forced myself to read new literature," the Almost Famous star says while clutching her book.

At the end of the video, Hudson sums it up, saying, "That's it! That's what's in my bag." She then grabs her nipple covers, holds one up, looks cheekily at the camera and says, "The most necessary."

