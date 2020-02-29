Hollywood’s Best-Dressed Babies All Wear This Brand

Image zoom Kate Hudson/Instagram; Amazon

Celebrity moms know what’s up. Take, for example, Chrissy Teigen, who has a super secret hot cocoa ingredient that her daughter Luna might not be crazy about (but the Internet certainly is). Or Hilary Duff, Blake Lively, and Jennifer Garner, who reach for comfy Allbirds sneakers to carry them from school to the playground with ease. And when it comes to dressing their little ones, A-listers like Kate Hudson, Gabrielle Union, and Jessica Simpson all shop the same brand for top-quality kids’ clothing that’s about as cute as it comes.

Enter: Posh Peanut, a brand that has quickly become the go-to for Hollywood moms. Most recently, it was Hudson who dressed her daughter Rani in one of the label’s adorable one-pieces — a ruffled romper covered in what we’re deeming the brand’s most popular motif among celebs. That would be the Zoey Print, which Union’s daughter Kaavia has rocked before as well.

Image zoom Kaavia James Union Wade/Instagram

Simpson and Kylie Jenner are other notable fans who shop Posh Peanut on repeat. And with such an extensive fanbase, we were curious to learn a bit more about the brand that Hollywood’s best-dressed kids are wearing.

As it turns out, there’s another key detail about the brand we think piqued the interest of some of the aforementioned celebs, aside from the fact that it churns out comfy and fashionable kids’ attire at a great price point. Many of the label’s pieces are actually made from a päpook bamboo that’s not only breathable, lightweight, and eco-friendly, but also 100 percent biodegradable, antifungal, and antibacterial — all essential details in baby clothes.

Image zoom Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Scoop up the cutest pieces from the brand that Hollywood moms are shopping to dress their little peanuts, below.

