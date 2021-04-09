On Friday, the actress and fashion entrepreneur, 41, posted a video of herself on Instagram using a new filter that enlarges a person's lips in an exaggerated way

Kate Hudson Pokes Fun at Face Filters with Shocking Image-Altering Video: 'Just Let Me Live'

No filters for Kate Hudson!

On Friday, the actress and fashion entrepreneur, 41, posted a video of herself on Instagram poking fun at a new filter that enlarges a person's lips in an exaggerated way.

The video shows her sitting at a table with her head in her hands while someone sitting across from her records. One person says the filter "looks way weirder on a guy." The person recording then tells Hudson to take her hands off her face and talk.

"Hey, so I'm just trying to figure out what you're doing," she says.

She captioned the video: "Just let me live guys! Let me LIVE! #nofilter"

Hudson appeared to be making a commentary on the heavily edited filters apps now offer, something that has been gaining a lot of attention — and up for much debate — in the social media community and current zeitgeist.

The mom of three has always been open about her more holistic approach to wellness and self-care and often shares a look inside her life - and closet! - with fans.

On Tuesday night, Hudson stepped into spring by sharing a pair of photos to Instagram posing in a dreamy pink-and-blue tie-dye Summersalt bikini.

In the first snapshot, Hudson smiles as she twirls in a white skirt while wearing the colorful bikini top. In the second mirror-selfie image, she puts the entire suit on display, holding her hair up with her other hand.

"🍭 My girl @sarafoster giving us some spring time cotton candy in a swim suit collection! Love it 💕 Love you 💞," she wrote alongside the fun slideshow, giving a shout out to her good friend, Sara Foster.

As a busy working mother, Hudson previously told PEOPLE that she makes sure to give herself time to work on her "personal health" while raising daughter Rani Rose, 2½, and sons Bingham Hawn, 9½, and Ryder Russell, 17.

