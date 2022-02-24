Kate Hudson Jokes She Plans to Steal Son Ryder's Gwen Stefani Shirt : 'I'm Coming for That Tee'

Kate Hudson and her son have the same taste in music!

The actress, 42, wrote a humorous caption on Instagram as she posted a picture of son Ryder Robinson, 18, wearing a Gwen Stefani shirt.

"Better put a lock on that closet son cause I'm coming for that tee 👀," Hudson quipped.

In the snap, Ryder can be seen sitting on a green exercise ball as he sports the t-shirt with a pair of light brown trousers. He completed the casual ensemble with several silver rings and a bracelet.

Hudson's followers reacted to the post in the comment section, including celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe, who left a series of laughing emojis: "😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

The Truth Be Told actress shares her oldest child with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Earlier this month, Ryder went Instagram official with girlfriend Iris Apatow — the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann — on Valentine's Day. The teen shared two images with Iris, including a snapshot of her kissing him on the cheek. He simply captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Their family members showed support for the relationship in the comments, with Hudson writing, "Sweets 💞." Mann, 49, also added three heart emojis, while Iris' older sister, Maude Apatow, wrote, "So cute :')."

Following the couple's debut on social media, a source told PEOPLE the pair have known each other for a long time.

"They both live on the westside part of L.A. and grew up there," the insider explained. "They both attended the same school in Santa Monica. They've known each other for a while. It's a small, tight-knit celeb community over there. A lot of those kids have grown up together since they were really young."

Last month, Hudson wrote a heartfelt tribute for Ryder on Instagram in honor of his 18th birthday.

"And then he was 18 ❤️," Hudson captioned a carousel of photos of Ryder over the years, including a snap from her pregnancy and a recent selfie of the two together.