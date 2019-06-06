Kate Hudson Shares Video of Herself Getting a Stinging Facial: 'My Face Is on Fire'

Beauty is pain sometimes. Just ask Kate Hudson.

The 40-year-old star showed her dedication to keeping her skin glowing on her Instagram Story Wednesday, sharing a series of videos featuring herself getting a variety of beauty treatments on her face.

First, celebrity esthetician Kiki from Yurskin performed the “extraction” portion of the session — which the actress wasn’t shy about expressing her distaste for.

Next, Kiki applied Hudson’s “favorite mask of all time,” which the star told her followers “stings” but is “so good.”

“The magic weapon. This stuff feels crazy,” Hudson said as the brown-colored “herbs” were massaged into her skin.

As the facial continued, Kiki told her in the next clip — which Hudson captioned “My face is on fire!” — that the procedure was “kind of like microneedling,” as the herbs went into the skin.

“Oh my God, crazy,” said the Fabletics co-founder.

The final stage of the facial looked much more comfortable for the star. Writing “Happy” atop the last video, Hudson smiled and enjoyed a mask containing multiple vitamins and silk.

“I love a mask,” she said jubilantly.

The facial session seemed to be just part of the day of pampering Hudson, 40, enjoyed ahead of her upcoming vacation — although there was a slight snafu.

On Thursday morning, the actress and mother of three shared a mirror selfie showing her white pajamas covered in unmistakable orange stains.

“Note to self (because most people would know better) … Don’t wear white PJs to bed after spray tan 🥴 #VacaReady ☀️,” she captioned the photograph.