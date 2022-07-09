The Golden Globe winner, 43, stepped out in a chic sheer black look on Friday as she coordinated a couple's ensemble

Kate Hudson Oozes Romance in Sheer Black with Fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Valentino Show in Rome

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

When in Rome, Kate Hudson serves style as the Romans do.

The Golden Globe winner, 43, stepped out in a chic sheer black look on Friday as she coordinated a couple's ensemble with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Valentino's Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture runway show in Rome.

She donned black trousers and a matching strapless bra, which she layered under a sheer black blouse featuring a turtleneck and lace details. Hudson finished the look with long black evening gloves and a pair of black platform heels, while carrying a matching leather handbag.

Hudson shared photos of herself on Instagram modeling the look on the gorgeous 18th Century Spanish steps, on which the Valentino presentation took place in the Piazza di Spagna square.

"Queening!!" commented Hudson's Truth Be Told costar Octavia Spencer. "Okkkkk," Fujikawa's stepsister Erin Foster wrote. Rachel Zoe commented with some fire emojis.

Fujikawa, 36, complimented his wife-to-be in a beige linen suit paired with a white T-shirt, which he accessorized with casual blue suede shoes, a brown leather belt and gold aviator sunglasses featuring a brown leather buckled strap.

The couple held hands and exuded romance as they walked through the city's beautiful historic streets while heading to the fashion show.

Hudson and Fujikawa began dating in Dec. 2016 after they were introduced by her friends, Erin and Sara Foster, who are stepsisters of Fujikawa. After welcoming daughter Rani Rose, 3½, in 2018, they announced their engagement last September.