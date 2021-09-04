Kate Hudson Mourns Death of Longtime Friend, Hairstylist David Babaii: 'I Will Miss You Terribly'

"My dear boo, I love you," Kate Hudson wrote in a tribute to David Babaii, her friend and hairstylist of 21 years

Kate Hudson and celebrity hairdresser David Babaii attend the Canadian launch of David Babaii for WildAid at The Hazelton Hotel on September 5, 2008 in Toronto, Canada.

Kate Hudson is mourning the death of one of her oldest friends.

The Golden Globe winner, 42, posted a tribute to hairstylist David Babaii early Saturday, along with throwback photos of Babaii styling her and her kids' hair. "21 years of shenanigans and laughter. My dear boo, I love you," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "Processing this loss is really sad and challenging, I will miss you terribly. Forever and always."

The loss was felt by many, who expressed their condolences in the comments section. "God bless his soul," Reese Witherspoon wrote. "Such a sad loss!" Cindy Crawford added. "Oh no I'm so sorry," commented Rita Wilson. Paris Hilton and Lea Michele commented with broken heart emojis.

Hudson collaborated with Babaii on their eco-friendly haircare line David Babaii for WildAid in 2008. "We have a blast together," she told PEOPLE of shooting the line's campaign in Africa with Babaii and the late legendary fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh. "I'm just lucky to have him as my companion while I travel and work."

"It's so great collaborating with Kate," Babaii added. "I adore her. She's my muse and inspiration. We get in trouble all the time."

Babaii paid tribute to Hudson in 2019, when he came out of retirement for "pretty much the only person that can get me to do hair again." He posted a candid photo of Hudson at the time, recounting how they first met.

"Funny story about Kate and I, 20 years ago I met Kate 2 weeks out of beauty school (Vidal Sassoon Academy) and my life changed," Babaii wrote. "She is the reason of my career and pretty much my successful life. Without Kate I would've just been working at a salon....... which was my plan and no one would've ever known who I was but she made me who I am today and personally she's made me the man I am today and someone that every day is working on bettering himself #lotofwork. I love you for life, no one can ever replace you in my heart. You are my muse my inspiration my dear friend. We are family."

"I am just so excited and so is Gwyneth," Babaii told PEOPLE at the time. "I get to work with someone that's been my dear friend and inspiration for so many years. How much better can it get? Gwyneth is so smart and cool and we work so well together. We've been friends for 12 years, and she's been such a support to me with everything."