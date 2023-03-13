Kate Hudson Looks Back at 2001 Oscars Dress That Was 'Trashed' by Critics: 'Way Ahead of Our Time'

The actress defended her Stella McCartney gown she wore when she was nominated for Almost Famous

Michelle Lee
Published on March 13, 2023 04:38 PM
Kate Hudson, The 73rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage

Some things just never go out of style for Kate Hudson.

In a new TikTok video shared Sunday, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star discussed the once-considered-debatable Stella McCartney dress she wore to the 2001 Academy Awards — and the possibility of bringing back the iconic look.

Over 20 years ago, Hudson (who was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Almost Famous at the time) stepped onto the red carpet in a silvery lilac rhinestone gown with a back cutout. The design also featured an embroidered mini capelet with a high-collar neckline and fringe embellishments.

While trendy now, the actress and mom remembered the criticism she received for her Old Hollywood style moment. "I got trashed for this dress. I got on every 'Worst Dressed' list."

Kate Hudson 2001 Oscars
SGranitz/WireImage

Hudson was originally going to hop on the naysayers' bandwagon until a second look at the glamorous ensemble had her thinking again. "I thought to myself, 'What? This dress is awesome.' I love it," she explained.

She then asked her fans to "support" her past fashion choice, but left the floor open for other opinions.

Hudson also took pride in her Y2K hairstyle — a curly updo with face-framing ringlets — which also did not receive the highest of compliments back then. "I even like the crazy hair, which everyone didn't like. I think it looks super cute and different," she said.

The award-winning star introduced the possibility of pulling out the piece from her archives. "We were way ahead of our time on this. I encourage any thoughts — maybe we should take it out again. Should I rewear this and restyle it?" she asked.

Fans seemed to agree with Hudson and gushed over the dreamy confection in the comments.

At the 2023 Oscars, Hudson continued to bring the bling, outfitted in head-to-toe silver. Styled by Sophie Lopez, she donned a sequin Rodarte mermaid gown with a strappy neckline, flowing off-the-shoulder sleeves and a long glittering train.

Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry completed her attire while her hair was blown out into bombshell waves.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Arturo Holmes/Getty

While Hudson was commanding the carpet and the stage, she had an adorable support team cheering her on at home: her daughter Rani Rose and her friends.

After the big night, Hudson reposted an Instagram Story from a friend that showed Rani cheering on Hudson when she came on screen.

"Look, get up! There's your mommy! There's your mommy! She's holding someone's hand!" Rani's friend exclaims as Hudson walks out on stage with Glass Onion costar Janelle Monáe.

"This is too much! 😭," Hudson wrote alongside the adorable clip.

