Kate Hudson Launches Supplement Brand INBLOOM – and Mom Goldie Hawn Approves

"It’s about starting small, with one thing, and not trying to go from zero to 100," says the actress of her wellness motto

Kate Hudson’s wellness empire is growing again!

The star has fronted makeup and skin-care campaigns in the past, and has “always” wanted to create her own beauty line, she tells PEOPLE. For her first foray into the space, “it just made more sense to approach beauty as an inside-out experience to support your health and nutrition,” she adds.

Hudson reveals it took two years to for her team of herbalists and certified nutritionists to formulate plant-based powders that promote skin health, better sleep, and more.

The options – Beauty Aura, Brain Flow, Dream Sleep, Energy Shift and Essential Elements – contain 30 servings each and range from $49 to $59.

Each is a powder because, Hudson admits, “I don’t like pills. I can't swallow them. Everything [in the line] will be a powder or liquid, unless it has the most powerful efficacy as a pill. Taste was also a deal-breaker. “We laugh at the number of tasting sessions we had.”

Hudson credits Hawn for her appreciation of all things health and wellness. “My number one mentor is my mother. Nobody is into weirder stuff than she is when it comes to health and wellness. The vinegar smells that have come and wafted through the house as a kid…It's just how she lived,” Hudson laughs.

The actress never felt “pressure” to adopt her mom’s regimen, but says not only has it rubbed off on her, but become her passion as well. But that doesn’t mean it’s always a breeze, she admits.

“Even though I have all the tools, at times it’s still hard for me. There are one million reasons not to want to stay on track. With INBLOOM, we wanted to create a holistic system for everyone and make a wellness regime fun, not daunting.”

Hudson continues, “With any business that I'm doing, whether it’s fitness, or wellness and nutrition, it’s about starting small, with one thing, and not trying to go from zero to 100.”

Of her handful of INBLOOM powders, Hudson used the Essential Elements multivitamin the most. “I want to take one thing in the morning, and I want to know that for the rest of the day, I don't have to think about it again. If I don't do anything else, at least I got that.” That one’s also got Hawn’s stamp of approval. “She loves it!”

While the family shelters in place in Colorado together, Hudson has developed a method of ingesting each one. “I down [Essential Elements] with a little bit of water. I don’t savor that one. Whereas, I like Brain Flow in with almond milk – it's like a hot chocolate. Beauty Aura, I put in my water all the time, and I call Energy Shift my new iced tea. I'll make it like a matcha latte, it's really good with oat milk.”

As necessary as self-care is these days, Hudson hopes this launch creates a dialogue.

“We're living in very challenging, hard times, and I think now more than ever, people are becoming aware of the importance of staying healthy, and making sure that we're doing what we can to stay centered and mentally clear during this time. I think that this gives me an opportunity to really talk about the things that I'm passionate about and connect with people in a way that, to me, is meaningful.”