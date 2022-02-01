Kate Hudson on Her 'Inside Out' Beauty Approach, New Wellness Collab and Cooking with Her Kids

Kate Hudson admits she's a "little wild." That's one of the reasons she founded her supplement brand INBLOOM ⁠— to introduce clean, nutrient-dense products into her daily routine that help her ⁠— and fans of the brand ⁠— seek out wellness.

"I'm still bad at it," Hudson tells PEOPLE when asked about her seemingly flawless approach to health and fitness. "I think that's why I'm interested in talking about it all the time, because it's almost like I'm self motivating. I'm passionate about it. I love it. I love feeling good. I love feeling active. I love feeling clean from the inside out. I also am a little wild and sometimes need to rein it in. I think that's a very relatable thing."

Kate Hudson , InBloom Event, credit: Andrew Morales Credit: Andrew Morales

The menu, being offered at all 55 Bluestone Lane storefronts across the country, touts three plant-based smoothies (from berry to peanut butter to greens) with the option to add on one of INBLOOM's supplement powders, like Beauty Aura marine-collagen, Immune Defense protection powder, or the brand's bestselling Clean Green Protein in Chocolate or Vanilla.

"Our brands have very similar missions, especially in sustainability, whole foods and holistic nutrition," Hudson tells PEOPLE of the collaboration. "It's a good synergy. It's really nice to have our product somewhere that we have that connection [to customers] and where people can actually get their hands on it and taste it and be able to just grab and go."

inbloom; kate hudson wellness

She adds that right now her hero product in the line is the Immune Defense protection powder which she's been "shoving down everybody's throat," including her own.

"I shove everything in my smoothie, and I do it after I workout," Hudson says. "I'll do mixed berries, a little banana, almond milk, the Immune Defense and INBLOOM's Beauty Aura, plus some vanilla protein."

"For me, INBLOOM is an inside out approach beauty — we are what we eat, we are how we supplement," she continues. "I think there's a balance in all of it, I really do, but I think it's something that it doesn't come easy. It does take effort, and we need the support. We need to talk about it, we need to talk about when we are doing terrible and then to talk about when we're like on one and we're just killing it."

Hudson definitely "talks about" nutrition with her kids. The 42-year-old mom of three loves being in the kitchen with her kids, and her 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, is often her sous-chef.

"Rani loves food and I cook with her all the time. She's my little helper," Hudson shares. "She's very precise in everything she does."