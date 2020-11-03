Kate Hudson, Hilary Duff, and Emma Roberts Have All Worn This Brand’s Supremely Soft Rompers

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

So this is the brand behind those cozy-chic rompers so many celebs have been wearing

Rompers are like that reliable best friend who’ll never, ever let you down. They’re comfortable (and comforting), they’re practical, and they’ll never steer you the wrong way. Whether you’re looking for a snug piece in which to lounge on the couch or a one-and-done outfit that’s equal parts put-together and comfy, rompers are almost always the answer.

Of course, rompers run the gamut. Some lean more lounge-y while others slant a bit more structured and refined, typically at the cost of coziness, though. That said, there’s one under-the-radar loungewear brand that’s managed to create rompers that strike the perfect balance between comfort and style: Smash + Tess.

You might not be familiar with the brand, yet, but a slew of celebs already are, including Kate Hudson, Hilary Duff, Alessandra Ambrosio, Naomi Watts, Emma Roberts, Olivia Culpo, and Gabrielle Union — all of whom have already worn Smash + Tess’ buttery-soft onesies (more than once, at that).

Hudson opted for the Roxy Romper to round out her Halloween costume; Duff and her mini-me daughter matched in Smash + Tess’ comfy loungewear for a playdate at home; Ambrosio has repeatedly stepped out in the brand’s sleek rompers in L.A.; and Watts rocked the label’s Tuesday Romper for an entire day’s worth of activities.

The masterminds behind Smash + Tess are a mother-daughter-bestie trio, and they’re mission was simple: create well-made “everywear” that could go from the “sheets to the streets” without much fuss. Most of the brand’s one-pieces are made from its signature romper fabric, a sustainable rayon from a bamboo and cotton blend that’s soft as butter and easy to wash.

The celeb fan base has certainly helped propel Smash + Tess into the spotlight, but its darn good rompers are what keep the shoppers coming back. A quick look at the many styles available (they have options for the entire family) shows that many are low in stock, one clue that people are loving this brand’s “everywear” onesies. The reviews section, chock-full of five-star comments, is another.

Whether you’re looking to step up your (or your family’s) loungewear game or simply want to give the gift of coziness this year, Smash + Tess’ rompers are sure to do the trick. Shop our favorite styles below while they’re still in stock.

