Kate Hudson's New Evening Collection for Happy x Nature Is Inspired by '70s Rock and Bianca Jagger

If you’ve long admired Kate Hudson‘s red carpet style, it’s easier than ever to copy her looks thanks to the latest “Eco-Evening” collection from her fashion line, Happy x Nature.

“Every collection has a connection to nature and it’s all eco-friendly. That’s our main mission,” Hudson told PEOPLE at the celebration of the Happy x Nature Eco-Evening Collection at The Butcher’s Daughter in Venice Calif. on Thursday evening.

While showcasing her new pieces, she explained how she keeps her line sustainable. “We need to start changing the way that we look at affordable clothing and how we make it, and that’s our entire goal. We want to make really cute clothes. We do not overproduce. We’re very specific about what we produce, so we don’t create a lot of waste.”

Image zoom Joe Scarnici/Getty

Image zoom Kate Hudson Joe Scarnici/Getty

She continued, “I think over 50% of our brand is eco-friendly, which is a very challenging thing to do. I don’t think there’s a lot of brands that actually can do that. Or they can, but are choosing not to.”

Each item in the 19-piece line contains recycled bottle yarns to help reduce waste. But just because the collection is eco-friendly, Hudson, 40, doesn’t sacrifice style. Shoppers will find metallics, puff-sleeve blouses, bold colors and prints, plus a suit that was inspired by Bianca Jagger. Hudson marveled, “I mean you can tell that there’s a lot of ’70s-inspired in everything.” She also drew inspiration from vintage Alaïa.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Talks Her Family Holiday Plans and 14-Month-Old Daughter Rani’s ‘Sneaky’ Personality

Image zoom Katherine McNamara and Kate Hudson Joe Scarnici/Getty

Image zoom Happy X Nature Eco-Evening Collection Joe Scarnici/Getty

“This particular December collection was all about ‘rock ‘n’ roll backstage.’ So for us it was, we’re going to bring nature and we’re gonna take it backstage.”

Adding, “We’re in the business of statement casual, so I really want the pieces to feel like they are, have a statement, but you could wear them all the time.”