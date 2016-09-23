Get all the scoop on the star's gorgeous look -- straight from her glam squad!

Let Kate Hudson Inspire You to Rock a Copper Lip this Fall - Here's How to Nail the Look

With this fall’s vibrant lip color collection launches (from M.A.C Cosmetics’ Liptensity line to Maybelline New York’s the Loaded Bolds), it’s no surprise that stars are incorporating nontraditional shades into their lipstick rotation. The latest celeb to sport a unexpected hue on the red carpet? Kate Hudson, who sparkled with a shimmery copper pout, at the New Orleans premiere of Deepwater Horizon.

Celebrity makeup artist Debra Ferullo was the mastermind behind the gorgeous lip look, which paired perfectly with soft, subtle waves by hairstylist David Babaii. And lucky for us, both pros exclusively broke down the memorable beauty moment for this week’s Look of the Week.

Inspired by a complete stranger’s shimmery pout, Hudson knew from the get-go that she wanted to sport a copper-hued lip for the night.

“She saw a woman in an elevator with a bronzy lip color and wanted to go that route,” Ferullo told PeopleStyle. “So I mixed lipsticks to create a copper-gold shade, then put a little gold glitter on top.”

Her tools? A custom blend from a classic Kryolan kit, which complemented the star’s nearly naked eyes.

To create the eye-popping look, Ferullo applied three coats of mascara (Physicians Formula Eye Booster Instant Lash Extension Kit) to both the top and bottom lashes “to really make them stronger.” To complement the star’s luscious lashes, the pro kept the lid nude with a soft layer of shimmery brown shade from the Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Eye Enhancing Extreme Shimmer Shadow.

“Kate does so many different looks — that’s the one thing I love about working with her,” said the pro. “She’s not one note. She loves to like mix it up, be creative and do different things. It’s really fun. I love working with people like that.”

And for the hair? Celebrity hairstylist David Babaii, who’s been working with Hudson for almost 17 years, describes the inspiration for the soft wave style as a look straight out of a scene in Casino.

“[This look] is how I would imagine Sharon Stone, if she did the hair like this,” he explained. “When I saw the outfit, I was like, ‘This a little Casino.’ So I decided to smooth out the front, keep the texture throughout and just make it feel real.”

Before blow-drying Hudson’s hair, the pro applied Kérastase L’incroyable Blowdry Lotion, combing it through from root to tip, which gave the actress’ strands a super-soft feel.

But the most important aspect of the wind-swept look, says Babaii, was that the style stayed true to Hudson’s aesthetic.

“I did Kate Hudson hair on Kate Hudson,” he said. “You know when you’re driving in the wind? That’s what I wanted. After blow-drying her hair, I curled it in about 30 directions to create texture. Then I ran my fingers through it while blow-drying again on a cool setting.”

And after so long, the hair pro says the secret to keeping Hudson’s style fresh is that it doesn’t change. “She doesn’t change. Why try to reinvent the wheel when it just looks so good?”

