Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Create Their 'Perfect Day' for Stuart Weitzman's New Spring Campaign

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn are serving up carefree, California girl vibes for spring in a new campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Named, Live Every Moment, the ad captures the mother-daughter duo, modeling various looks from the label's new spring 2022 collection.

With the goal of capturing Hudson's "perfect day," a photo from the ad first shows Hudson — who is returning as brand ambassador — sprawled across the backseat of a convertible, wearing the brand's Stuart 110 Pump in black, which she styled with a tuxedo jumpsuit.

Hudson, 42, is then joined by Hawn, 76, as the two lounge together on a backyard sofa. For the moment, Hudson is seen wearing a white shirt-dress teamed with the brand's Soiree Lace-Up Sandal in a vibrant orange hue. Meanwhile, Hawn sported a cozy sweater dress, paired with the Soiree 100 Sandal in white.

Speaking on her mom's impact on her personal style, Hudson shared: "My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values. There's no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences big and small."

Hudson added: "She also passed down her love of fashion and Stuart Weitzman shoes, which made it so much fun to work on this campaign together."

Hawn echoed similar sentiments and also expressed her love for Stuart Weitzman.

"I actually have a separate area in my closet just for Stuart Weitzman shoes, so you know I was excited to be a part of the campaign," Hawn said. "But more than that, spending the day with my daughter and watching her shine always brings me unimaginable joy."

This wouldn't be the first time Hudson and Hawn have modeled together. Last year, the mother-daughter duo and Hudson's 3-year-old daughter Rani, with musician Danny Fujikawa, graced the cover of PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue.

Sitting down after their photo shoot, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson were feeling nostalgic.

"When your daughter has a daughter, it's a big deal," said Hawn, noting that Kate had posed for the cover of the issue in 2008. "I mean, it really is."

Hawn couldn't be more proud of Hudson and her sons Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell of how her children have raised their own.

Hawn was named one of PEOPLE's Women Changing the World for her non-profit program MindUp, which focuses on children's mental health, and opened up about how her kids — Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, and Wyatt Russell — have implemented some of her own parenting techniques.