Kate Hudson Flattered That Fans Still Recreate Andie Anderson's Famous Yellow Gown: 'I Love It!'

Kate Hudson holds a special place for the outfits she wears onscreen.

The 43-year-old actress detailed in Byrdie's "After-Dark" issue why a character's wardrobe is a critical component of the movie-making process and is something she focuses on to this day.

"All of those little tiny details, they are so important to remembering and falling in love, hopefully, with a character," she explained.

Jonny Marlow for Byrdie

One of Hudson's most iconic movie fashion moments came when she wore a yellow Carolina Herrera silk gown as Andie Anderson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. While the outfit is just as iconic as the Penny Lane coat she wore in Almost Famous; her primary intent is to use fashion to help the character's personality come through to viewers.

"Sometimes people don't take the care and time to show what these characters are like," she said.

Hudson takes pride in knowing the fashionable looks are recreated by fans even years later.

"I love it," she told Byrdie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Andie had very minimal lines, with her pencil skirts and the way she wore her hair to work. Her look was very clear," she expressed. "So when she got into all of her insanity and all of her crazy [later in the movie], we got to have such fun, you know?" .

Hudson starred in the 2003 romantic comedy film opposite Matthew McConaughey as a women's magazine writer hoping to prove her friend's look on relationships wrong.

While it has been almost 20 years since the film's debut, she shared in a Sept. 2021 interview with Elle that she still holds a connection to the dress.

"I have no idea where that dress is!" she explained. "I know it was Carolina Herrera and our amazing costume designer designed the dress with Carolina's team."

She added, "I do not know where it is, but I feel like we should find it!"