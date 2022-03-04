Kate Hudson's Latest Go-To Handbag Is Giving Big '80s Energy
Have bag, will travel. At least that's the case for Kate Hudson, who was seen in Miami toting a sleek fanny pack all over town. The actress first rocked the hands-free accessory by Rivers Eight at the Miami airport, and continued to bring it out for numerous occasions (to and from working out and walking along the beach, to name a few) thereafter. It's always fun to admire the real-life fashion choices that celebrities make when they're dressed down and more in their element, and we fully support Hudson's chic revival of the old-school belt bag concept.
Buy It! Rivers Eight Python Waist Pack, $269; riverseight.com
We should note that while the star's hands-free style conjures distinct memories of the unforgettable '80s, its luxe styling and cool faux python fabrication makes for a very modern bag today. For a little more intel on Hudson's handbag — Rivers Eight is a hip travel accessories collection based in Los Angeles that prides itself on designing cruelty free and durable bags that look like exact replicas of exotic skins. A rep for the brand also tells PEOPLE that each design can be easily wiped down with any standard household cleaner, which makes this option the most perfect travel companion, if you ask us.
If the thought of owning a hands-free fanny pack is suddenly top of mind now, we don't blame you. We rounded up several fresh styles that are sure to be a hit this spring, and love how these nostalgic bags are back again. We spotted this affordable style on Amazon that mimics the same faux animal skin styling of Hudson's design; which is also similar to this structured option from Sam Edelman and this one from Gigi New York. For sportier variations, take a peek at this versatile belt bag from Lululemon, or this water-repellent nylon puffy design from Caraa that comes in plenty of pretty colors, too. This smart Sonix design gets our vote for implementing a wildly impressive (and very necessary) sanitization feature that we never knew we needed until now.
Shop more hands-free accessories below.
Buy It! Badiya Mini Waist Bag, $14.15 with coupon (orig. $17.89); amazon.com
Buy It! Sam Edelman Black Croc Belt Bag, $68.95 (orig. $98); samedelman.com
Buy It! Gigi New York Kylie Belt Bag, $225; giginewyork.com
Buy It! Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, $38; shop.lululemon.com
Buy It! Caraa Medium Sling Bag, $130; caraasport.com
Buy It! Sonix Everywhere Sanitizing Belt Bag, $60; nordstrom.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Kate Hudson's Latest Go-To Handbag Is Giving Big '80s Energy
- Shoppers Say Their Floors Have 'Never Looked Cleaner' Thanks to This 'Magic' Roomba, and It's Over $100 Off Now
- Amazon Shoppers Call These Pillows 'Magical,' and They're 40% Off Right Now
- This Katie Holmes-Approved Brand Just Put So Many Colorful Handbags on Sale — Up to 50% Off