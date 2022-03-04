Kate Hudson's Latest Go-To Handbag Is Giving Big '80s Energy

Have bag, will travel. At least that's the case for Kate Hudson, who was seen in Miami toting a sleek fanny pack all over town. The actress first rocked the hands-free accessory by Rivers Eight at the Miami airport, and continued to bring it out for numerous occasions (to and from working out and walking along the beach, to name a few) thereafter. It's always fun to admire the real-life fashion choices that celebrities make when they're dressed down and more in their element, and we fully support Hudson's chic revival of the old-school belt bag concept.