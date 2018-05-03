Pregnant Kate Hudson Hints Fabletics May Launch a Maternity Activewear Line

Kate Hudson is not only expanding her family with the announcement of a little girl on the way — she’s also expanding her activewear line, Fabletics.

This week, the star announced plans to release a limited-edition collection named Girl Almighty, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to one of Fabletics’ non-profit partners, the United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up campaign, an organization that promotes girl’s empowerment around the world.

“We love so much of what they’re doing,” Hudson tells PEOPLE in a new interview about the collection.

Kate Hudson modeling her new Girl Almighty collection. Fabletics

A selection of items from the Girl Almighty collection for Fabletics. Courtesy Fabletics

Specifically, donations made through the line will benefit Girl Up’s SchoolCycle program, which provides bikes and bicycle repair training to girls so they can get to and from school and where they need to go in their communities. The collection — which features sports bras, tanks, hoodies, shorts, and leggings — will drop on Fabletics.com and in the 24 Fabletics stores nationwide on May 8th.

“We love being a part of the SchoolCycle program because it is a very effective way of knowing where the funds are going and how it is helping,” Hudson says, adding that she loves the message of the organization.

Kate Hudson modeling the Girl Almighty collection. Courtesy Fabletics

“It’s about how we can become a global support system of women, starting with young girls and teaching them how to advocate for the things they believe in,” says the star, who brought in girls from the Girl Up CSU Northridge organization for the campaign, which was shot in Rancho Palos Verdes. “It makes total sense for us as a company to be a part of that mission with them. We are all loving that its just about supporting more women more young girls.”

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Girl on the Way for Kate Hudson

And now that Hudson herself is expecting a little girl of her own with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa (she also has two sons from previous relationships), we had to wonder if the workout fanatic has any plans to launch maternity activewear next.

“I don’t know — our wheels are turning over in our design center right now but, you know, we never know, wink wink,” she says, hinting at the potential idea. “For me, my nature is to sort of push myself in everything, you know, how far can I take it.”

In the meantime, shop the Girl Almighty x Fabletics collection benefitting Girl Up starting May 8th.

— With reporting by Jeff Nelson