Kate Hudson Rubs This $32 “Magic” Balm All Over Herself and Her Family

Do you believe in magic? Well, Kate Hudson does — or rather she believes in this one cream that works wonders on not only her skin, but her family’s skin, too. Enter: Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the actress and mom of two revealed it’s one of the products she can’t live without. “I’ve always loved this balm,” she said, referencing the Egyptian Magic cream. “I put it on myself, my kids [Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 6], and my boyfriend [Danny Fujikawa]!”

According to the brand, the all-purpose cream is formulated with the ancient Egyptian formula that Cleopatra used to keep her youthful, healthy glow. It’s made from six natural ingredients — beeswax, honey, propolis, royal jelly, olive oil, and bee pollen — all of which are chock-full of antioxidants and nourishing properties. What’s great about the Egyptian Magic cream is that it can literally be used from head-to-toe. Swipe its luxurious balm-like formula on everything from chapped lips to dry, cracked skin to give it a mean dose of moisture. You can even use to prime your face before applying makeup and use it to remove makeup as well.

And Hudson isn’t the only one who loves the Egyptian Magic cream. Since its first came out nearly three decades ago, the cream has worked its magic on celebrities, models, and makeup artists too, becoming a holy grail, must-have skincare secret. Other A-list fans include Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Lauren Conrad, Brooke Shields, Eva Mendes, Rooney Mara, Cameron Diaz, and January Jones (just to name a few).

If you want to try the magic in the jar that’s got Hollywood (and social media) buzzing, you can snag it at Walmart for $32. Scroll down to shop it!

